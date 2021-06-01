SENECA FALLS — Property re-evaluation. The landfill. A town manager.
Those ongoing topics will be addressed again at tonight’s Town Board meeting.
The meeting will begin with a public hearing on proposed Local Law 6 of 2021.
Among those who’ve asked to address the board are Janet Summers, who will talk about a parking issue; Karen Burcroff of the Seneca County Substance Abuse Coalition, who will talk on state marijuana legislation; Allison Stokes, who will speak on unspecified town issues; former Supervisor Greg Lazzaro, who will talk on police budget cuts; and Valerie Sandlas, who will address the landfill and environmental issues.
Under old business, the board will get updates on the sale of surplus town property at 115 Fall St., a condominium in the Partridge Building; the town’s demands of Seneca Meadows Inc. before it will receive a town operating license for its landfill; a report from the town manager feasibility committee and a related government efficiency study; budget modifications for repairs at Vince’s Park and a DEC environmental review study.
Under new business, the board will:
• Consider adopting Local Law 6 of 2021.
• Vote on resolutions to support applications for state funding for bridges and culverts.
• Resumption of a discussion started at the May meeting on whether or not to initiate a reassessment process for town properties.
• Consider a resolution imposing a residency requirement for the town zoning officer position.
• Receive an update on the $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) grant awarded the town.