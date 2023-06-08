GENEVA — A proclamation dedicated to Pride Month that Mayor Steve Valentino read at Wednesday’s City Council meeting wasn’t going to stop members of the LGBTQ+ community from condemning Ward 2 Councilor Bill Pealer Jr. for his social media posts they say paint a distorted and ultimately dangerous view of them.
Nearly 30 members of the LGBTQ+ community, along with their supporters, spoke out against Pealer’s since-removed Twitter posts over the course of two hours.
There was plenty of tension at the meeting, and debate ensued when Valentino announced some speakers would be allowed to address Council before it handled some business items and others would get to speak after. Consideration of a food truck ordinance was tabled for another meeting.
Valentino said Council business, as brief as it was, needed to be addressed.
However, Ward 3 Councilor Jan Regan, who is facing off against Valentino in the Democratic primary later this month, disagreed.
“I think that this is part of our business,” she said to cheers.
Once rolling, speaker after speaker hammered away at Pealer, who has not apologized for the posts he claims have been misinterpreted and “cherry-picked.”
However, Penny Hankins, who criticized Pealer’s remarks in a letter to the Finger Lakes Times, said the Ward 2 councilor was not fooling anyone.
As others did, she referenced his post where he derided the often-used LGBTQ+ theme “love is love,” which is a way of equating the love members of the LGBTQ+ community share with each other with those who are heterosexual.
“‘Love is Love’ is sick code for the advocacy of sexual deviance and depravity,” Pealer had posted.
This, Hankins said, is hate speech.
“Your bigotry has consequences,” she said to Pealer while calling for City Council to censure him.
H. May also called for a censure of Pealer and condemned Council members who have not spoken out against Pealer’s social media posts.
“So far, Council has remained silent,” she said.
May said that pride proclamations “are not a substitute for meaningful actions,” adding that anti-trans rhetoric is “part of a concerted effort to scare people back into the closet.”
Dylan Ivanchikova, a senior at Geneva and a member of a “big, old queer family,” said Pealer’s remarks have impacted him. He said the characterizations of gays as predators is an “old trick” by those who disagree with LGBTQ+ lifestyles. Ivanchikova said he’s “afraid of a future” where people like his parents are seen as criminal.
And, Maggie Warner said Pealer’s posts, including a story she said fact-checking organizations deemed “non-credible,” serves to endanger the lives of LGBTQ+ people of Geneva.
“God, do your research,” she said to Pealer.
She also called for Pealer to be censured.
Members of Family Counseling Service of the Finger Lakes’ LGBTQ+ Program also spoke, including counselor Emily White.
“It’s so crucial to counter these stereotypes (of LGBTQ+),” she said.
Among those stereotypes, she said, is that they “groom” potential sexual abuse victims. “There is zero evidence to back that up,” adding that most victims know their perpetrators and that a good chunk of them are family members.
Barney Goldstein condemned the “demonizing rhetoric” that he said has led to over 400 anti-trans bills being introduced across the nation. As a gay man, Goldstein said he felt “very much alone” growing up in Geneva.
“I couldn’t wait to leave here,” he said.
However, he returned in 2004 to find a city that was far more tolerant — although he found Pealer’s posts to be disturbing.
“I never expected to be targeted by an elected official,” he said. “I think this councilor should resign, and if not, I’ll do my damnedest” to see him defeated in the November election, Goldstein continued.
Added Scott Bowes, a Democrat running in the Ward 6 race against Kyle Brimm: “If you are silent and do not speak out against him, then you are complicit with him.”
Pealer did not respond to the many comments during the portion of the meeting devoted to updates from individual councilors.
Others thanked the speakers for showing up in such big numbers. Ward 4 Councilor Ken Camera said he would introduce a resolution to censure Pealer at the next meeting — prompting the crowd to erupt with applause.
Ward 5 Councilor Laura Salamendra once again lashed out at her Ward 2 colleague, as well as Valentino, another of her Council adversaries.
“Thank you to everyone who came out tonight to stand against the bigot Bill Pealer and to call out the mayor for his refusal to condemn hate speech, homophobia and transphobia by his running mate,” she said. “We’d prefer that to a proclamation.”
Valentino said his goal for Geneva is to “reduce or eliminate the division” and encourage “love and respect.” He said we all must “make sure you look at yourself and say, ‘What can I do to better myself.’”