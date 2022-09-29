ROMULUS — The 36th annual Wine Country Circuit Dog Show returns to Sampson State Park today (Sept. 29) through the weekend, and a program launched last year for Cornell University veterinary students will be reprised with even more participants.
Last year, longtime dog show judge Susan Hamlin contacted Cornell Veterinary School officials to see if vet students would be interested in attending the show for a day and partnering with mentors. Twenty-one students accepted that invitation. Hamlin modeled the event after one that was the brainchild of New England resident Anne Bows, who organized a similar outing for Tufts University vet students.
This year, Hamlin expects 28 Cornell vet students to attend Saturday’s show. The goal, she said, is to introduce veterinary students to different breeds of purebred dogs and expose them to “good, purpose-bred dogs.”
“Good breeders will do health testing and not breed from dogs that have a problem,” noted Hamlin, a lifelong “dog person” who has been a show judge for more than 50 years.
She recalled how last year’s vet students were struck by how pugs — with their short, pushed-in faces and sometimes prone to breathing issues — were performing.
“They were just amazed there was a ring full of pugs trotting around and they were breathing normally,” Hamlin said. “This is good breeding. ... You’re doing some homework before you do it.”
Veterinary students from all four years will attend Saturday’s show, seeing the different classes perform in ability and agility testing. In addition to each being assigned a mentor all day, they will be treated to lunch and hear from two speakers: Dr. Thomas Kern, a retired veterinary ophthalmologist from Cornell, and American Kennel Club representative Sandy D’Andrea.
“Hopefully, they’ll stay until the end of the day and watch the Best in Show being awarded,” she added.
Hamlin said last year’s day with Cornell students was featured in a magazine article and it’s an idea that’s gaining traction; she heard that a dog show in Oregon is interested in working with Oregon State University veterinary students on a similar partnership.
“I think people in clubs are picking up on this with their nearby vet schools and doing this,” she said.
Of course, one does not have to be a veterinary student to attend the Wine Country Circuit Dog Show, a four-day, all-AKC-recognized breeds event, including conformation, obedience, rally and junior showmanship. The show is put on by three separate kennel clubs and held from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. all four days at Sampson State Park off Route 96A. It’s outdoors, rain or shine. Admission for spectators is free.