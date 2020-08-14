CANANDAIGUA — With the summer of 2020 shaping up to be one of the hottest on record, both locally and nationally, it’s no surprise that people are flocking to area lakes for relief.
That also means the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office marine unit, which patrols Canandaigua and Honeoye lakes, has been exceptionally busy.
“We are certainly active out there,” Sheriff Kevin Henderson said. “It’s a typical summer in some ways, but we are seeing much more traffic on the lakes due to the warm weather.”
The marine patrol responded to 179 calls in July, doing 37 vessel inspections and 37 property checks. They also handled 25 boater assistance calls.
Deputies also stopped 23 boats and responded to 22 hang-up calls for 911, which Henderson said are largely mistakes from cell phones, though, he said, “We are still obligated to find the source.”
The unit also took care of 11 navigational hazards, did boater education, and responded to two accidents. Twelve citations were issued and one boating while intoxicated arrest was made.
Henderson said many of the vessel inspections involve checking for life jackets and making sure boats have the proper equipment. He urged people who have alcohol on boats to have a designated driver.
“We certainly want people to use and enjoy our waterways, but to do so responsibly and be safe,” he said. “We want to prevent a tragedy.”
Henderson also is reporting the following sheriff’s office statistics for July:
• The 911 Center processed 15,596 “events,” including 6,315 for the sheriff’s office. There were 1,215 calls for emergency services, 490 for fire departments, 688 events for the Geneva Police Department and 924 for the Canandaigua PD.
Deputies responded to 25 calls for reported drug overdoses, using Narcan seven times to revive people. Henderson said there were two overdose deaths in July and investigations are ongoing.
• There were 342 motor-vehicle crashes in the county during the month, 56 resulting in injury and one fatality. There were 107 property-damage only crashes, 47 car-deer collisions, eight vehicles in ditches, eight rollover crashes and 34 hit-and-run crashes.
• The sheriff’s office K-9 unit had 14 calls during July, including drug searches, trackings, public presentations, and assists to other agencies.
• Deputies assigned to Eastview Mall responded to 75 calls and made eight larceny arrests. They also handled one disturbance, five complaints of dogs being left in vehicles, eight motor-vehicle accidents, 11 suspicious persons complaints, and one ambulance assist.
• The civil division attempted service on 261 papers and served 158, including 45 family court papers and 45 subpoenas. There were no evictions during the month.
The civil office received 25 warrants in July and closed out 32 warrants.
• Deputies continue to process pistol permit applications, completing 217 investigations so far this year. Henderson said the county clerk’s office is accepting applications again, and the sheriff’s office has received 55 new applications and started background checks.
• Special traffic patrols were worked in the towns of Canandaigua, Farmington, Geneva, Victor and South Bristol. Deputies issued six tickets in Canandaigua, 26 in Farmington, 15 in Geneva, 23 in Victor and 17 in South Bristol.
• There were 115 people (83 males and 32 females) remanded to the county jail in July. Another 44 people were held at the jail for centralized arraignment.
• The special investigations unit (narcotics) made eight arrests last month, including the felony charges of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Henderson said while deputies have stayed busy this summer, he had to adjust resources due to no concerts being held at the Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center, and the final year of the Hill Cumorah Pageant being postponed until next year due to COVID-19.
“That has allowed us to focus on other things, including traffic complaints in certain areas. We are catching a lot of speeders and people running stop signs,” he said. “Not having CMAC and Hill Cumorah has freed us up a little, but there are still calls for service.”