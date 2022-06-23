NEWARK — Canal development takes center stage in plans to revitalize Newark’s downtown.
A canalside hotel, a health and wellness center with indoor track facilities and improvements to the village’s canal port are among the projects in the running for $10 million in funding from the state’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative.
Other proposed projects include adaptive re-uses of several vacant or underutilized buildings, including the former home of Newark Hospital, and a new municipal building that would be built near the canal.
In all, developers of nine projects, both public and private, are seeking about $23.5 million in DRI funds, on top of private investments of about $70 million, with total project costs of about $93.5 million.
The level of interest in DRI funding doesn’t come to a surprise to Newark Mayor Jonathan Taylor, who co-chairs the DRI Local Planning Committee along with Erin Tolefree of Wayne County’s Baldwin Richardson Foods, the state Regional Economic Development Council’s representative.
“We were really confident we had enough projects to support a $20 million investment,” he said.
“We’ve really been developing this over the past five or six years,” Taylor continued, pointing to a host of infrastructure projects and economic development successes. “We’ve built relationships with these developers.”
Early this month, developers seeking funding made pitches to the planning committee. They included Chris Iverson, president of Gorham-based Chrisanntha Inc., which is proposing to build Newark Canal Side Hotel, a 60,000-square-foot, 98-room facility with a 7,000-square-foot banquet and conference center on Van Buren Street near the canal. Iverson’s company is seeking $5.8 million in DRI funding for the $18.3 million project.
Iverson developed the Ramada, now called 41 Lakefront, and the Hampton in downtown Geneva, as well as a hotel in Penn Yan.
“Our project needs all that ($5.8 million) to go forward, but it doesn’t need to all come from the DRI,” Inverson told the LPC at the June 1 presentation.
He said other assistance would likely come through the county’s economic development program, including an anticipated payment-in-lieu-of-taxes plan that would reduce the hotel’s tax liability for a minimum of 10 years.
Iverson expects the hotel’s construction to generate revenues of $4 million to $5 million and additional development in Newark, including more restaurants. He said the construction of the Ramada in Geneva did just that.
Taylor said the projected site for the hotel is a parking lot on Van Buren Street formerly used by IEC employees. The company has since moved from its Norton Street site to its new home at Silver Hill Technology Park.
However, as part of a canal-facing focus, Taylor said the village is considering moving Van Buren Street to the north. That would allow the hotel to be built next to the canal as opposed to across the street.
“The need for a full-service hotel with conference center is huge,” Taylor said.
The village’s proposed new municipal building would also be near the hotel on Van Buren. The village is seeking $2 million in DRI funds to build a new home for its government, as well as Newark school district administrative offices. The total cost of the new municipal building: $6.8 million.
And not far from the proposed hotel and municipal building is a plan to construct a 82,358-square-foot Newark Health and Wellness Center, which would be built on the site of the former IEC complex.
The project sponsor is Capstone Real Estate Development, and construction costs are pegged at $19.7 million, with nearly $6.4 million in DRI funds requested.
The project includes gym space, a 200-meter indoor track and space for field events as well, said Taylor. There would also be space for sports practices and pickle ball courts, among other uses, he added.
Additionally, Rochester Regional Health would provide sports medicine at the site, while Brownstone Physical Therapy is projected to be a tenant, Taylor noted.
It’s also proposed to be the new home for the Newark Community Center.
Taylor said he’s also encouraged by the number of housing projects seeking DRI funds.
“We know there are housing needs across the board,” he said.
Now the job is to pare the project list for submission to the state Department of State. The agency is asking that the funding requests be whittled down to about $15 million, Taylor noted.
The Department of State will then move its recommendations onto Gov. Kathy Hochul for final approval. That is not expected until late fall, he indicated.
“It’s going to be tough to fund them all,” Taylor admitted.
Projects that ultimately get funding likely won’t get rolling until 2023, said Taylor, with most unlikely to be completed until late 2024 and some as late as 2025.
He expects the DRI projects will spur even more development in the coming years.