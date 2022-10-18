CANANDAIGUA — It’s been called — derisively — “the birdcage” and “the mistake by the lake.”
However, after weathering delays related to Covid-19 and financial issues, the Hotel Canandaigua, a Tapestry Collection by Hilton facility, is nearing completion and slated to open in January 2023. The five-story hotel will have 109 rooms and 10 meeting rooms.
Hotel management has requested to utilize a portion of adjacent city-owned Lakefront Park, including a picnic area, for hotel guests attending wedding ceremonies there. Owners also are asking the city for access to the Lakefront Park public boat docks for guests who arrive by water. Specifically, the hotel is seeking permission to have guests dock overnight and to have access to lake excursions, such as the Canandaigua Lady.
The City Council’s Environmental committee will consider the requests at its meeting tonight. (Oct. 18)
City officials said in order to honor the request, a revocable license agreement and an associated fee would be required, similar to past and current uses of park facilities.
In a Sept. 9 letter to city officials, sales and events manager Kimberly Picha said Lakefront Park, which is adjacent to the hotel and condo complex on Lakeshore Drive, “is the ideal location for hotel guests to enjoy a lakefront wedding ceremony. Hotel Canandaigua is requesting access to the Lakefront Park picnic area, specifically the waterfront section, to host wedding ceremonies.”
Picha said the hotel anticipates weddings to be conducted Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from May through October of next year, with an expected guest count of 150 people per wedding for a 30-minute ceremony.
“In total, the Hotel Canandaigua event staff will require 90 minutes to set up the event, conduct the ceremony and break down the event,” Picha wrote. “Hotel staff will provide and set up all necessary requirements for the event and return all picnic tables to their original location.”
Hotel officials plan to attend tonight’s meeting to discuss their requests. If approved, the full City Council will make a final decision.
Also tonight:
• The Environmental committee will consider a recommendation from City Manager John Goodwin to include $30,000 in the 2023 city capital budget to purchase a used water rescue boat from Erie County. The boat is being offered to the city for $20,000, and Goodwin said a boat hoist, lettering and small repairs would cost another $10,000.
• The Ordinance committee will consider a recommendation from staff to adopt a new law that requires the inspection and certification of the water services line upon the sale of a property. Where the water service is found to be composed of lead or galvanized metal, it must be replace at the expense of the homeowner prior to the transfer of the property.
For many years, the city has used a corrosion-control system to reduce lead levels in water by reducing the corrosion of the water service lines on private property. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has adopted regulations to further control lead and copper in drinking water. The state Health Department has directed the city to replace lead service lines to comply with EPA’s new lead and copper rules.
• The Ordinance committee will discuss a proposal from Council member and committee member Renée Sutton for a tax on vacant commercial properties as a way to encourage storefronts to be leased or otherwise occupied.