TYRE — The company that wants to build a hotel at the del Lago Resort & Casino property now has until Sept. 20 to submit a site plan application.
The Town Board voted Thursday to grant the requested extension for Indus 414 LLC, a subsidiary of Indus Hospitality Group of Pittsford.
In 2017, Indus announced it wanted to build a 150-room Holiday Garden Inn on del Lago property to supplement the casino’s existing 205-room hotel. The hotel would be constructed on a 1.4-acre section of an existing parking lot at the rear of the casino and be attached to the casino itself. At that time, Indus officials said groundbreaking could take place in January 2018 and the new hotel would open in the spring of 2019.
But the project has experienced delays. The company has lowered the cost from $25 to $20 million and reduced the number of rooms to 120, with the option of adding more. The six-story hotel would have a pool, spa, conference room and banquet facilities; employ 100 people; and have an annual payroll of $1.5 million.
Indus sought and received a financial incentive package from the Seneca County Industrial Development Agency in December 2017. That consisted of a Payment In Lieu Of Taxes (PILOT), a sales tax exemption and a mortgage tax exemption. That package was revised in December 2018 to reflect the lower project cost and reduced number of rooms.
In January 2020, Indus asked town officials for a one-year delay in submitting a site plan application. The Town Board has agreed to a delay until Sept. 20.