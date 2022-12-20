NEWARK — Five of seven projects submitted to the state have been approved for funding under the village’s $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative award.
Now, “the real work begins,” Mayor Jonathan Taylor said Monday.
Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the five projects eligible for state funding late last week. Newark officials submitted a list of seven potential projects for the state to consider earlier this year.
The value of the seven projects submitted by the village was about $13 million. Taylor noted that the state recommended the village submit a project list beyond the $10 million allotment to allow the state — and ultimately Hochul, who has the final say — latitude on selections.
Taylor said the state funding announcement allows the developers of each of the projects to begin the next steps toward construction, including final designs.
It’s possible some projects could begin in late 2023, he indicated, but 2024 is more likely for most of them.
“It’s really hard to tell right now,” he said.
Here are the projects awarded funding:
• About $3.3 million for the creation of the Newark Regional Health and Wellness Center. The 82,358-square-foot facility would be built on the site of the former IEC complex on Norton Street. The Capstone Real Estate Development’s $16.7 million project calls for gym space, a 200-meter indoor track and space for field events, a sports-practice space, pickleball courts, medical offices and other uses. It’s also proposed to be the new home for the Newark Community Center.
• Nearly $2 million for the construction of the $18.3 million Newark Canalside Hotel, an approximately 60,000-square-foot, 98-room full-service hotel with a 7,000-square-foot banquet and conference center, on Van Buren Street. The developer is Gorham-based Chrisanntha Inc.
• Another $2 million for Coventry Commons, which calls for converting a 90,000-square-foot former Sarah Coventry manufacturing space on Harrison Street into approximately 95 apartments, with 5,000 square feet of community space, at a cost of $41 million. Project developers are Construction, Design & Management with Housing Visions.
• Nearly $1.6 million for the revitalization of Newark’s canal port, which, in a $2.6 million two-phase project, calls for building an amphitheater, a farmers market, kayak/canoe launch, new utilities, and streetscape upgrades. The amphitheater and streetscape upgrades are among the first components to be completed, Taylor said.
• And $795,000 to redevelop the former Newark Hospital building at 112 W. Miller St. into eight mixed-income apartments. The Capstone project is estimated at $2.6 million.
The two projects that didn’t make the cut were Greene Suites, a project that would have created five energy-efficient, short-term rentals at 113 Maple Court with two electric charging stations at cost $595,000, and the Main Street Beer Garden, which called for an outdoor beer garden next to Runaway Blue Brewing Co., which has opened at 100 S. Main St. The beer garden was projected to cost $214,000.
“It’s great to have five of the seven funded, and we’re certainly going to look for ways to fund the other projects,” Taylor said.
In a press release, Hochul said DRI projects are “reinvigorating downtown communities across New York State, creating more accessible and affordable places to live.”
Taylor said the projects will be “transformative, catalyzing economic growth not only in the village, but throughout Wayne County and the entire region.”