Varick house fire

Firefighters work the scene of a house fire on East Lake Road in the town of Varick Thursday afternoon.

 Mike Hibbard / Finger Lakes Times

VARICK — Firefighters from a number of local departments were on the scene Thursday evening of a house fire on East Lake Road in the Seneca County town of Varick.

Additional details were unavailable Thursday night.

The Finger Lakes Times will update this story when details become available.

Mike Cutillo is the Times executive editor. He can be reached at (315) 789-3333 Ext 264 or mcutillo@fltimes.com.

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Recommended for you

Loading...
Loading...