The region’s congressmen, Tom Reed and John Katko, voted with their Republican colleagues last night against impeaching President Donald Trump.
Democrats alleged the President abused the power of his of office when he asked Ukraine’s president to investigate Democratic political rival Joe Biden and others while withholding nearly $400 million in military assistance to the country.
In a conference call with members of the media Wednesday morning, and after voting no on a procedural vote that laid the ground rules for proceeding with the impeachment, Reed, R-23 of Corning, once again reiterated that Trump’s actions did not rise to the level of impeachment. And he predicted that the Senate, controlled by Republicans, would quickly vote against it.
“Does it cross the initial hurdle of an impeachable offense?” he asked. “I think that’s one of the fundamental issues that can be adjudicated very quickly by the Senate. There is no ‘smoking gun’ evidence and no clear, compelling case, based on clear and convincing evidence, that a high crime was committed here.”
Reed said there is a better tack if people want Trump ousted.
“We have an election a year away,” he said. “Let the American people determine who is going to be the next president of the United States at the ballot box, not 100 senators sitting in the Beltway of D.C.”
Reed noted that people calling for the impeachment of the President demonstrated outside of his district offices in Geneva, Jamestown and Corning Tuesday. He said that is their right, even if he doesn’t agree with their stance.
“There are many passionate people out there,” he said. “We represent 700,000-plus people. Obviously, people are going to have strong opinions on certain matters.”
Katko, R-24 of Camillus, who did not support Trump in the 2016 election, has taken a stance similar to Reed’s, but he has gone further than his GOP colleague, criticizing the president’s actions regarding Ukraine and Biden.
After the votes Wednesday night, Katko issued the following statement:
“Today marks an extraordinarily divisive moment in our nation’s history. I have always taken my commitment to bipartisanship and independence seriously. I have not been shy about breaking with the president on major policy issues. But, our founding fathers designed impeachment to be used only in extreme cases, and set a high bar to ensure this process was not abused, or used in a partisan manner. The president’s behavior was wrong, but the evidence presented does not meet the high bar articulated for impeachment. I voted against the measure before the House this evening.
“For the past several months, impeachment has divided our nation and sidetracked this Congress from accomplishing meaningful work. With this process behind us, we must address the issues that have been neglected: growing our economy and passing a trade deal with Canada and Mexico, bolstering cybersecurity, giving attention to the opioid and mental health crises in our community, and addressing high water levels. It is far past time to get to work.”