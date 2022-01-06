WASHINGTON — The region’s House members, Republicans Tom Reed, R-23 of Corning, and John Katko, R-24 of Camillus, issued statements reflecting on the first anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by insurrectionists.
Reed: “Jan. 6th, 2021 was the darkest day of my congressional career and one of my saddest days as an American. That evening on the House floor I joined my Democrat colleague Josh Gottheimer to speak to my commitment for unity, respect, and civility. Let us all use this one-year anniversary to recommit to that message of unifying our country and healing the wounds of divisiveness. We must reject extremism on both sides because we are a stronger country when we work together and celebrate our common bonds.”
Katko: “Today marks one year from the insurrection that took place at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. The nation watched in shock and horror as the safety of our staff, law enforcement, and my fellow members of Congress was threatened. Leading up to and on Jan. 6, we saw troubling breakdowns in information sharing and emergency preparedness — core tenets of homeland security. Our heroic Capitol Police officers, along with DC Metropolitan Police officers, risked their lives to defend the U.S. Capitol and those who work here. As a result, many officers still bear the physical and emotional scars of that traumatic day and several officers were severely injured. Tragically, lives were also lost because of this violence, and four officers have devastatingly taken their lives since. We mourn with the families and friends of these patriotic officers. The violence on Jan. 6 was shameful and completely unacceptable. The rioters who broke the law must continue being held accountable for their actions. We are a country of laws, and we must denounce all violence while recommitting ourselves to civil discourse. As a symbol of our republic, we must never allow the U.S. Capitol to be compromised again.”