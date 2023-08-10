WATERLOO — The Seneca County House of Concern’s annual fundraising canal crawl to “paddle against poverty” is set for this Saturday and it’s not too late for paddlers to participate.
Although online registration is closed, individuals or teams can register at Waterloo’s Oak Island starting at 9 a.m. Saturday. The cost is $25 for individuals and $75 for teams of four.
The 3.8-mile paddle starts at Oak Island and wends its way to the Seneca Falls Community Center, taking about two hours at a leisurely pace. For those who don’t want to go through the locks, an alternative launch site is available at the Waterloo DPW at 45 E. Water St., but please check in at Oak Island first.
Kayak rentals are available from Waterloo Finger Lakes KOA. A visual scavenger is also planned for along the canal.
The paddle will be held rain or shine so please prepare for the weather (cancellation will only occur if there is lightning).
Music, food, raffles, a silent auction and awards will greet paddlers when they arrive at the Seneca Falls Community Center. Shuttles will be available back to Waterloo.
Visit www.houseofconernorg for details.