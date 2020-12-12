SENECA FALLS — Normally, the Seneca County House of Concern focuses on its food distribution efforts during the holidays.
Not this year. Not with COVID-19.
Executive Director Delores Morgan said the food pantry also is holding a pajama and toy drive, and is in particular need of items for those in the 12-18 age range. Morgan said the drive is motivated by the fact “everybody is in a tough time right now.”
In November, the House of Concern served 1,654 individuals in need of food, more than double the 600-700 people it served, on average, in prior months. She said any pajamas and gifts that are collected “will go to any family that calls me and tells me they are in need.”
Donations will be accepted through Dec. 23 at the agency’s 35 State St. location; it’s open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays. Items should not be wrapped. Morgan is suggesting craft items, sports equipment, and gift cards.
“Gift cards would be a wonderful thing because for the older kids they can go buy what they need,” she said.
Call Morgan with questions at (315) 568-2433. She plans to be organizing the gift baskets on Christmas Eve.
“I just want people to understand that anything helps,” she said. “It breaks my heart we can’t help everybody, but we’re here and willing to help if we can.”