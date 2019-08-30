FARMINGTON — Ontario County residents will be able to dispose of hazardous waste next month.
Casella Waste Systems and the Ontario County Landfill will conduct a Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day Sept. 21 at the Farmington Highway Department property on Hook Road. It begins at 7 a.m. and continues to 3 p.m.
The event is free to county residents. No business or farm waste will be accepted.
The event is limited to the first 800 residents who sign up. Pre-registration and proof of residence is required.
To pre-register for the event, call (585) 394-3977 by 3:30 p.m. Sept. 20.
Household hazardous waste is define as any discarded household material that can be classified as toxic, corrosive, flammable or reactive. Examples are oil-based paint, batteries, cleaning products, thinners and strippers, acids, bases, automotive products and pesticides.
Material that will be accepted for safe disposal are acids, adhesives, aerosols, antifreeze, batteries, boric acids, brake fluid, cements, charcoal lighters, chlorine, cleaning fluid, degreasers, disinfectants, drain cleaners, dry gas, epoxies, dyes, fiberglass resins, flea powder, furniture strippers, hair removers, herbicides, insect repellents, lacquers, lubricants, mothballs, motor oil, nail polish removers, oven cleaners, oil-based paint, paint removers, paint thinners, permanent solutions, pesticides, photo chemicals, rat poisons, rug and upholstery cleaners, rust solvents, wood preservatives, spot removers, tub and tile cleaners, turpentine, varnish, weed killer, wood polisher and wood stains.
Products containing mercury and fluorescent light tubes will be accepted too.
The following items won’t be accepted: TVs, flat screens and CRTs, computer monitors, cell phones, DVD players, VCRs and other household electronics, auto and truck tires, compressed gas cylinders, explosives or shock-sensitive materials, ammunition, radioactive and pathological waste, infectious waste, medicines, PCBs, and freon-containing devices like air conditioners and dehumidifiers.
Casella officials reserve the right to reject any waste that is unidentified, deemed unacceptable by the disposal firm, or because of excessive volume.