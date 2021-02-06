GENEVA — The Board of Commissioners of the Geneva Housing Authority will meet in a special, closed-door session at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The meeting comes in the midst of an investigation into complaints of discriminatory and abusive treatment of several Section 8 housing voucher recipients by an authority employee.
The meeting will be in multi-purpose Room B at GHA offices, 41 Lewis St.
The meeting will move into executive session to discuss the employment history of a particular person, with no formal action by the board expected after it returns to open session.
An internal investigation by authority legal counsel Marty Eades has concluded, but authority Chief Executive Officer Andy Tyman said an outside law firm is being engaged to expand on Eades’ report. Tyman said he has asked the regional office of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development in Buffalo to also investigate the complaint, but Tyman said he has not heard back from HUD officials on whether they will honor that request.
The employee, who is not being identified at this time, has been placed on administrative leave until further notice.