GENEVA — The Geneva Housing Authority may start buying electricity generated from solar sources.
A motion on the agenda for today’s Board of Commissioners’ meeting would authorize the purchase of solar electricity from New York City-based OYA Solar for the 41 Lewis St. administrative building, Elmcrest Apartments at 99 Lewis St., and Courtyard Apartments at 10 Goodman St.
The contract would save the Authority an estimated $8,627 in electricity costs per year. A 10-year contract with a five-year renewal option is being considered.
OYA, which has 189 megawatts of community solar farms statewide, produces electricity to add to the utility grid.
Today’s meeting begins at 1:30 p.m. in the Authority’s 41 Lewis St. offices.
Also on the agenda:
• There will be an update on the status of an investigation into complaints filed by Section 8 Housing Program recipients against an Authority employee for alleged racist and demeaning behavior toward them. Attorney Marty Eades, the Authority’s in-house counsel, has completed an internal probe. Boylan Code, a Rochester-based law firm, and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Buffalo office are following up on that investigation.
• Commissioner Irene Rodriguez will make a presentation on a new initiative to rebrand the Authority, improve its image, and enhance communication and education with the general public.