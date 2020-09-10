The State Public High School Athletic Association has removed the guesswork about when and if fall sports deemed "high risk" — football, volleyball and cheerleading — would be allowed to compete in the 2020-21 school year.
The will but not until March 1.
The NYSPHSAA announced Wednesday evening that the revised season for those three sports will be known as "Fall Sports Season II." They will be permitted to officially begin practices March 1, 2021. It will be up to individual sections to determine the end date for the season, but the NYSPHSAA is recommending that it concludes May 1.