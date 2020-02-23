SENECA FALLS — Despite Saturday’s early morning raid and demolition of buildings, the Cayuga Indian Nation has been awarded $287,948 from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for affordable housing activities in its communities in Seneca and Cayuga counties.
The Nation grant is included in more than $656 million in Indian housing block grants to Native American tribes in 38 states.
“HUD is committed to helping Native Americans thrive and the funding announced helps them build sustainable communities,” said Hunter Kurtz, assistant secretary for public and Indian housing for HUD.
The amount of each grant is based on a formula that considers local needs and housing units under management by a tribe or a Tribally-Designated Housing Entity. The money can be used for housing development, operation and modernization of existing housing, housing services to eligible families and individuals, housing management services, crime prevention and safety activities and model activities that provide creative approaches to solving affordable housing problems in Indian country.
The Cayuga Nation does not have a federally recognized sovereign reservation but has an application pending to put 129 acres it owns in the two counties into federal trust. The CIN owns 1,200 acres in the two counties, including several houses and businesses. The Nation is based in Seneca Falls.
Other New York tribes receiving HUD housing grants are the Oneida Indian Nation of New York in Verona, $790,973; Onondaga Nation of Nedrow, $74,594; Seneca Nation of New York in Irving, $2.52 million; Shinnecock Indian Nation of Southhampton, $114,873; St. Regis Mohwak Tribe of Akwesasne, $1.99 million; Tonawanda Band of Seneca in Bascom, $74,594 and Tuscarora Nation of Lewiston, $74,594.