SENECA FALLS — The Cayuga Nation has been awarded a $186,448 Indian Housing Block Grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
The Cayugas are one of seven tribes statewide to receive a grant under the recent enactment of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. HUD awarded $3.7 million in grants to the seven tribes, with the Seneca Nation of New York and the St. Regis Mohawk Tribes receiving the largest grants, each in excess of $1 million.
The funding will be used to help tribes carry out affordable housing activities to protect the safety and health of their members and communities in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and related economic recession.
“The COVID-19 pandemic devastated Native American communities and the $3.7 million provided to New York tribes through the American Rescue Plan can help alleviate housing conditions that exacerbate viral transmission rates,” said Stephen Murphy, HUD deputy regional administrator for New York and New Jersey. “According to the Center for Disease Control, Native Americans have one of the highest risk for severe COVID-19 outcomes and these funds will assist in improving housing and providing services that keep tribal residents safe.”
The Cayugas have purchased more than 1,200 acres, including many existing homes, from willing sellers since 2003. Those properties are in Seneca Falls, Fayette and Varick in Seneca County and in the Union Springs area in Cayuga County.