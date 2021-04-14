GENEVA — The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has closed its investigation into Melinda Robinson’s allegations that several Geneva Housing Authority employees discriminated against her.
HUD ruled Robinson did not file her complaint within the required time frame.
Robinson, a Section 8 housing program recipient, filed the complaint Feb. 11. In it she named the Housing Authority and its executive director, Andy Tyman, human services worker Elaine Reavis, Section 8 occupancy supervisor Dawn Bedell, and occupancy administrator Hillary Iannopollo. Robinson claimed the organization and individuals named discriminated against her on the basis of race.
Jay Golden, Region II Director of the Office of Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity, said Robinson alleged she was subjected to different terms and conditions in services; that potential housing opportunities weren’t made available to her; that landlords were coerced not to rent to her; and that she was threatened with removal from the Section 8 housing program.
“This notice is to inform you that this case has been administratively closed by the Office of Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity,” Golden wrote in a March 23 letter to Tyman.
Golden explained that retaliation is a violation of the Fair Housing Act, and anyone who believes that he or she has been a victim of retaliation for any of the reasons listed may file a housing discrimination complaint with HUD. However, complaints must be filed within one year of the date on which the most recent retaliatory acts allegedly occurred or ended.
HUD’s ruling indicates that none of what Robinson claims occurred on or after Feb. 11, 2020.
While HUD has ended its investigation, the law firm hired by the Housing Authority is continuing its work. Tyman said Boylan Code LLP of Rochester specializes in fair housing issues.
“Boylan Code is requesting a little more time to complete their review, with a couple of interviews left to do,’’ Tyman said. “They are hopeful they can complete their report within the next two weeks.”
Robinson declined to comment on the HUD decision, saying she will wait until the Boylan Code investigation is completed.
Tyman said one of the people named in Robinson’s complaint, Reavis, retired March 19.
The Housing Authority’s in-house counsel, Marty Eades, completed an initial investigation into the November 2020 complaints filed by Robinson, Breonna Spann and Shaquala Johnson before deciding to hire Boylan Code and asking HUD’s Buffalo regional office to intervene.