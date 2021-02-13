GENEVA — The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s regional office in Buffalo has agreed to investigate complaints into possible discriminatory behavior by a Geneva Housing Authority employee.
Section 8 housing assistance recipients Melinda Robinson, Breonna Spann and Shaquala Johnson filed formal complaints with the Authority in November. They allege the employee, who is not being identified by the Finger Lakes Times at this time, made racial and demeaning comments toward them when discussing issues related to their vouchers.
The Authority’s seven-member Board of Commissioners and CEO Andy Tyman responded to the complaints by having in-house legal counsel Marty Eades conduct an internal probe and asking HUD officials in Buffalo to conduct an investigation. Tyman said Friday he signed a letter of engagement with Rochester-based law firm Boylan Code to expand on Eades’ investigation.
“The HUD investigation, based on past history, could take three months or as long as 8-12 months,” Tyman said, explaining that the probe will be a two-step process, the first of which is looking at the facts and interviewing the complainants, the employee, and GHA officials. “They may offer a conciliation agreement that would end the matter, if all parties agree to it. If not, Phase 2 would be a full-blown investigation.”
Tyman said HUD has asked for — and received — specific allegations to begin the probe.
“The Boylan Code law firm has experience in fair housing issues,” Tyman said. “Their work will be separate from HUD, but we will share any information we receive with HUD.”
The Authority’s Board of Commissioners met in executive session Wednesday to receive an update from Tyman on the investigation. No action was taken after the 90-minute session, and the employee remains on paid administrative leave, Tyman said.
As he has in previous stories on the matter, Tyman reiterated the GHA is opposed to any form of discrimination. The Authority also is legally unable to provide more details.