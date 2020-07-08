WATERLOO — Ellen Hughes and Coreen Lowry were re-elected to lead the Board of Education for the 2020-21 school year.
At the board’s annual organizational meeting July 6, Hughes was re-elected to her second year as board president. A resident of 2461 Brewer Road, she is a 1968 graduate of Waterloo High School. Hughes retired in 2012 after 27 years as a teacher in the district, the last 26 instructing high school Spanish.
Lowry was re-elected vice-president. Lowry, who lives at 2559 Cherokee Lane, joined the board in 2016.
Both elections were unanimous.
The meeting also saw oaths administered to newly elected board members Ray Grifa Jr. and Joshua Mull, along with incumbent board member Erin Brown.