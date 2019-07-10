WATERLOO — Ellen Hughes is the new president of the Waterloo Board of Education. She was elected unanimously at Monday’s organizational meeting.
Hughes was first elected to the nine-member board in 2015 and re-elected in 2018. Her current term expires June 30, 2021.
She was nominated by Charles Bronson, with a second coming from Coreen Lowry. Lowry was elected vice-president.
Hughes succeeds Mike Shores, board president for three years. He declined to seek another term as president. Several board members thanked Shores for his leadership the past three years.
Lowry succeeds Nicohl Swartley, who did not seek re-election in May.
A resident of 2461 Brewer Road and a 1968 graduate of Waterloo High School, Hughes received her undergraduate degree in Spanish from SUNY Oswego and her master’s degree from Nazareth College.
After teaching third grade at Border City School for a year, she began teaching Spanish at the high school. She taught Spanish for 26 years before retiring in 2012.
Hughes is active with the Waterloo Rotary Club, the Celebrate Commemorate Committee, St. Francis-St. Clare Parish Summer Festival, Trevor’s Gift backpack program, Catholic Daughters of America, and the Cayuga-Seneca Community Action Program. She co-chairs the parish’s summer festival.
Renee Thomas, Melissa Nicolini and Erin Brown also were administered oaths of office Monday.
During the regular meeting, the board approved the recommended appointments of Emily Feissner and Ivy Huber to four-year probationary terms as sixth-grade teachers, Emily Roach to a four-year probationary term as a music teacher, and Katie Wright as college and career school-to-work coordinator.
Jennifer Hayden, assistant superintendent for curriculum and development, was given a 3.25 percent salary increase, raising her salary from $103,250 to $106,606.
The board will continue to meet at 7 p.m. on the third Monday of each month, unless that day falls on a holiday.
