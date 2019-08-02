On Thursday, the Ontario County Human society seized 73 dogs from a home. The dogs need help. Happy Tails Animal Shelter is seeking donations of Old Roy Dog Food, new or old blankets, dog treats and dog toys.
The Finger Lakes Times will collect items Monday through Friday, Aug. 5-9, and deliver them to Happy Tails on Saturday, Aug. 10. If you would like to make a donation, bring it to the FL Times office, 218 Genesee St., and leave it in our business office.
Thank you.
