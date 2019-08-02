On Thursday, the Ontario County Human society seized 73 dogs from a home. The dogs need help. Happy Tails Animal Shelter is seeking donations of Old Roy Dog Food, new or old blankets, dog treats and dog toys.

The Finger Lakes Times will collect items Monday through Friday, Aug. 5-9, and deliver them to Happy Tails on Saturday, Aug. 10. If you would like to make a donation, bring it to the FL Times office, 218 Genesee St., and leave it in our business office.

Thank you.

Mike Cutillo is the Times executive editor. He can be reached at (315) 789-3333 Ext 264 or mcutillo@fltimes.com.

Recommended for you

Loading...
Loading...

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.