LYONS — The Humane Society of Wayne County’s plans for a new animal shelter got a big boost from the state last week.
Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the organization was awarded $500,000.
The funding is part of nearly $7.6 million earmarked for 21 animal shelters and humane societies across New York through the state Companion Animal Capital Fund, a competitive grant program that supports construction, renovation and expansion projects designed to enhance animal care and health and encourage adoptions for New York’s dogs and cats.
The money awarded to the Humane Society of Wayne County, a non-profit not affiliated with county government, is much needed, said Mark Plyter, the organization’s director.
“We are very pleased and excited to have been chosen to receive part of the New York State Companion Animal Capital Fund,” said Plyter, who noted the current shelter has served over 50,000 animals since opening in 1990.
The shelter, at 1475 County House Road, is inadequate for the Humane Society’s needs in 2023, Plyter explained.
“The current shelter was retrofitted from an existing residential ranch-type dwelling in 1990,” he said. “While much effort has been put forth into making the shelter as functional as possible, the structure was not originally designed for sheltering animals.”
He said the facility “is being outpaced in terms of modern animal sheltering standards, increasing demands of our Wayne County residents and evolving regulatory requirements, including the new New York Shelter Standards Law, of which we will have to comply with but will not be able to in the current facility.”
Plyter said the current facility does not allow for adequate noise abatement or sufficient containment of airborne illnesses, and it has an “undersized and outdated surgery area” that limits the types and number of procedures that can be performed. He also pointed to the lack of separation between intake and adoption services, inadequate visiting rooms, and a non-existent training room.
The director credited the “tireless work” of the New York State Animal Protective Federation, which he said “was instrumental with the creation of this important fund, and we thank them for recognizing the need. Keeping animals healthy and happy while they await adoption is paramount, and this funding will assist shelters to promote better care for the animals, and facilitate more adoptions.”
Plyter estimates the cost of the shelter at approximately $2.5 million.
“We are in the silent phase of the capital campaign and have a wonderful capital campaign committee that is diligently working on securing the necessary funds,” he said.
In a presentation to corporate donors, the organization notes that a modern shelter “will allow us to care for more animals, increase our spay-and-neuter capabilities and grow our educational and outreach programs.”
They note that the Humane Society of Wayne County consistently meets “no-kill” shelter criteria.
The state said the grants were awarded to shelters based on a needs assessment, detailed project description and reasonableness of cost.