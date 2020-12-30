SENECA FALLS — Richard and Jane Hunt of Waterloo were prominent figures in the early women’s right and women’s suffrage movements of the mid-1800s.
Their home at 401 E. Main St. is part of the Women’s Rights National Historical Park and on the National Register of Historic Places. Quakers, they both attended the first women’s rights convention in July 1848 and both signed the Declaration of Sentiments produced at the convention.
Jane Hunt hosted Lucretia Mott, Elizabeth Cady Stanton, Martha Coffin Wright and Mary Ann M’Clintock for a tea on July 13, 1848, to plan the first women’s rights convention six days later.
Now the Women’s Rights National Historical Park has announced that more than 1,100 plans, contracts, essays, business records and correspondence of the Hunt family from 1828 to 1856 — held by the Hunt family and private owners for more than 140 years — have been digitized and are available for public viewing.
“This collection gives us a window into the past,” said Gene Freese, acting park superintendent.
“From details of the architecture in Waterloo, to a glimpse into the family relationships and business dealings of Richard Hunt, this collection is a treasure trove,” Freese said. “I invite everyone to dig in and learn more about these prominent New Yorkers and the family who helped lay the groundwork for the national suffrage movement.”
The park is highlighting the collection through an online “Hunting in the Hunt Papers” scavenger hunt on Facebook, starting Jan. 4. People can participate at https://www.facebook.com/womensrightsnps.
While the park has owned the Hunt papers for some time, the newly digitized collection is made available online thanks to the work of the staff at the Northeast Museum Services Center in Massachusetts. The center assists with the preservation, protection, management, documentation and conservation of National Park Service museum and archival collections throughout the Northeast. The official park website, https:/npgallery.nps.gov/wori, hosts the collection.
The Women’s Rights National Historical Park was established in Seneca Falls, the Birthplace of the Women’s Rights Movement, in 1980. It includes a Visitor’s Center at 136 Fall St., part of the Wesleyan Chapel convention site in 1848, the Elizabeth Cady Stanton house on Washington Street, and the Hunt and M’Clintock houses in Waterloo.
Jane Master was born in Philadelphia on June 26, 1812. Richard Pell Hunt was born Sept. 2, 1797 in Pelham, N.Y. They married in November 1845 and moved to Waterloo where they became business owners, farmers, philanthropists and one of the wealthiest families in the area. Their stately house was an 11-room, brick, Federal-style mansion built in 1830. They raised three children of their own and three children from Hunt’s prior marriage there.
When several Quaker women decided to invite Lucretia Mott, a well-known minister and reformer from Philadelphia, to visit Waterloo in July 1848, Jane Hunt offered her home for the meeting on July 9, 1848.
Th women agreed at that meeting on the need for a convention to discuss women’s rights, and they met again at the M’Clintock house July 13 to plan and announce the convention of July 19-20, 1848, at the Wesleyan Chapel.
Richard Hunt died Nov. 7, 1856, and Jane Hunt died Nov. 28, 1889. Both are buried in Maple Grove Cemetery in Waterloo.