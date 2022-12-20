TYRE — A hunter accused of shooting a bear with a bow and arrow at the Montezuma National Wildlife Refuge faces federal and state charges.
The state Department of Environmental Conservation reported the incident last month. On Nov. 18, while working a spotlight detail in the refuge, state Environmental Conservation Officer Nathan Godson and Federal Wildlife Officer Thomas Wolabaugh learned a K-9 trained in wildlife recovery had tracked a bear shot earlier in the day.
Officers went to the home of a hunter; they said the hunter admitted shooting the black bear with a bow. State and federal officials declined to name the hunter, but said he failed to turn in a harvest report card indicating he had shot the bear.
Officers said they also found a spike-horn buck on the hunter’s property, which the hunter said he took in the Northern Zone during big-game season. The hunter allegedly provided the officers with a completed doe tag for the buck instead of the antlered deer tag required in New York.
The hunter has DEC tickets pending for improperly tagging an antlered deer. State officials said the hunter faces charges in federal court for illegally harvesting a black bear on a national wildlife refuge.
State officials referred further questions to federal officials. A spokesperson for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said the agency does not comment on active or pending litigation.
The bear, which refuge biologists say is likely the first confirmed black-bear sighting on refuge property, is being donated to the Montezuma National Wildlife Refuge Visitors Center.