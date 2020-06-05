SENECA FALLS — The potential developer of the historic former Huntington Building at 201 Fall St. has run into a snag obtaining local approval of its plans.
Home Leasing Inc. of Rochester had its purchase offer accepted by building owner Peter Koch earlier this year, with plans to convert the former manufacturing and auto dealership building into housing units while preserving the historic elements of the three-story, 1870 brick structure.
In submitting site plans to town regulatory bodies, Home Leasing officials had their plan for 55 housing units approved by the Historic Preservation Commission (HPC) on May 26 and the Planning Board on May 27. The Zoning Board of Appeals voted May 28 on several aspects of the plan, but voted 3-2 against a special use permit to convert the building from commercial to a residential use.
Home Leasing originally proposed 50 units with 51 parking spaces andlater increased it to 55 units and 63 parking spaces. The company also proposes adding a new fourth-story, mansard-type floor and a new addition to the south side of the original building.
“We’re happy with what they did approve, but surprised they did not approve the special use permit,” said Bret Garwood, Home Leasing CEO. “The ZBA agreed to allow us to resubmit the application and we will do that as soon as possible, hopefully in June or July.”
He said he was confident issues can be resolved, adding that the number of proposed units increased because 55 is the number needed to generate enough revenue to make the project feasible.
“The cost of doing the rehabilitation of this type of building is very high,” Garwood said. “We have to replace all windows and install an elevator, plus hire staff. This is the maximum number of units to make it work.”
He said the building will have studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments. There also will be a community room, laundry facilities, fitness center, storage areas. Some of the units will be reserved for veterans.
“We are excited about this project. We feel it is a good fit and will be a benefit to the community,” Garwood said.
The company wants to apply for state funding from the Department of Housing and Community Renewal this summer. If approved, work would start in 2021. The project also is proposed to be funded through the town’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative grant.
In a letter to the ZBA, former HPC member and Chairman Christopher Lytle asked the ZBA to support the Home Leasing variance applications.
“The preservation of the unique character of Seneca Falls via its historic built environment is essential,” Lytle wrote. “Of equal, if not more vital, importance is the positive economic development value of the Huntington Building, particularly within the context of the recent state Downtown Revitalization Initiative grant award to Seneca Falls.”
He listed long-term benefits, creation of jobs, support for suppliers, revitalization of Fall Street, attraction of visitors, creation of affordable housing and support for good economic development as reasons to support Home Leasing’s application.