SENECA FALLS — The Huntington Building at 201 Fall St. is one of 27 structures nominated for the state and national Register of Historic Places.
The nominations were announced last week by Gov. Kathy Hochul, as recommended by the State Board for Historic Preservation.
The Huntington Building was built in 1870 as the National Yeast Co. manufacturing plant. It closed in 1902 and was converted to the Iroquois Motor Car Co. manufacturing plant from 1902-10, when the plant moved to Syracuse.
It then was home to the Seneca Falls Folding Box Co. from 1910-28 when it was acquired by Fred L. Huntington to be used as an auto repair shop and later a Chrysler Corp. auto dealership. Peter Koch acquired the dealership and building in 1985 and operated it until selling the dealership to James Provenzano in 2011. Provenzano leased the building from Koch until he moved to a new dealership on Route 414 in Tyre, leaving the three-story building vacant.
Koch looked to sell it and was going to sell it to Circle K, an Ohio-based convenience store and gas station chain. Circle K wanted to demolish the building, but local historians and preservationists objected, sending the matter to court. The Landmark Society of Western New York put it on its “Five to Revive” list in 2018.
Koch changed his mind and sold the building to Home Leasing Co. of Rochester in 2019. Home Leasing wants to convert it to apartments and has been approved for $400,000 from the $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative grant received by the town in 2019.
“Adding these 27 sites to the state and national registers will provide support and resources to preserve their rich heritage and help ensure future generations of New Yorkers can continued to be inspired,” Hochul said.
State and national register listings can assist owners in revitalizing properties, making them eligible for various public preservation programs and services, such as matching state grants and state and federal historic rehabilitation tax credits.
Bret Garwood, CEO of Home Leasing, said he is pleased with the nomination.
“Approval to be on the state and national register is part of the process to secure the historic tax credits for the property,” Garwood said. “We now anticipate closing and beginning construction this fall.”
Other Finger Lakes properties nominated by the governor:
• Bristol Center Methodist Episcopal Church in the town of Bristol, Ontario County. This is an 1846 Greek Revival building that served as a community gathering place, first as a rural parish and now as headquarters for the local historical society.
• Naples Viniculture Historic District in Ontario County. The district embodies the region’s history of grape growing and winemaking, evident in its intact collection of 19th- and 20th-century commercial, agricultural, religious and domestic architecture that represents the grape industry, and the cultural influences that the wine industry had on the surrounding area.
• The Shipley-Teats House in the town of Williamson, Wayne County. This 1850 farmhouse is an exceptionally well-preserved Italianate style residence with strong ties to the prolific fruit growing industry. The property includes a garage, packing house, an early fire hydrant and evidence of early innovative utility infrastructure that enabled interior gas lights and running water.