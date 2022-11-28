SENECA FALLS — The orange plastic fencing around the historic Huntington Building at Fall and Rumsey streets is a sign that something may be happening soon.
On Nov. 7, the sale of the 201 Fall St. property to Home Leasing Inc. of Rochester became official with a deed transfer. The purchase price was $525,000.
That will free Home Leasing to begin the work of converting the historic three-story building formerly owned by Peter Koch into apartments.
“We have closed on the purchase of the building and the financing necessary to move forward with the project as proposed,” Home Leasing CEO Bret Garwood said. “It does include DRI funding, and we will be scheduling a ceremony to commemorate the beginning of construction soon.”
The iconic building, a landmark structure in this community, was built in 1870 to house the National Yeast Co. manufacturing plant. It closed in 1902 and was converted to house the Iroquois Motor Car Co. manufacturing facility until 1910, when the Iroquois plant was moved to Syracuse.
The building became the home of the Seneca Falls Folding Box. Co. until 1928, when it was acquired by Fred L. Huntington for use as an auto repair shop and later a Chrysler Corp. auto dealership. Koch acquired the dealership and building in 1985 and operated it as a Chrysler dealership until selling the dealership to James Provenzano in 2011. Provenzano leased the building from Koch until he moved into a new dealership on Route 14 in Tyre.
Koch, who lives in North Carolina, initially planned to sell the parcel to Circle K, an Ohio-based convenience store and gas station chain. Circle K, which owns a gas station and convenience store just east of the Huntington Building, wanted to demolish the two buildings, combine the two parcels, and build a new gas station and convenience store. Local historians and preservationists objected strongly, and the matter went to court.
The Landmark Society of Western New York put it on its “Five to Revive” list in 2018.
In 2019, Koch changed his mind, saying he wanted to do what was right for the town that supported him for years. He agreed to sell the building to Home Leasing, a regional housing developer. Home Leasing announced it planned to convert the building into 50 apartments, including some for veterans, preserving the structure. The project cost is estimated at around $16 million.
Later in 2019, the town included a request for $400,000 from the state’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative funding it received that year for the Huntington Building project. That funding was approved by the state.
In September 2022, the Huntington Building was one of 27 structures nominated for the state and national Register of Historic Places. At the time, Garwood said he was pleased with the nomination, saying it could lead to the company obtaining historic tax credits for the property. He said the closing was likely this fall, followed immediately by the start of construction.