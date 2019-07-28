SENECA FALLS — State Supreme Court Justice Daniel Doyle ruled Friday that the Huntington Building is not within a historic district and the town Heritage Preservation Commission lacks jurisdiction over the property.
The ruling appears to clear the way for Koch to sell the building to a developer who wants the 1870-era building demolished.
The building at 201 Fall St. is owned by Peter Koch, who wants to sell it to Circle K of Ohio, a convenience store and gas station chain that wants to demolish the building to make room for a new, larger convenience store and gas station on that site. A Circle K gas station and convenience store immediately to the east would also be demolished and a new, larger facility built on the combined parcels.
The HPC has asserted that under town codes, the building is in a historic district, requiring the HPC to issue a certificate of appropriateness for demolition of the Koch-owned building and the existing Circle K Nice n’ Easy gas station and for any new plans for the site, should demolition be allowed.
There is sentiment from the HPC that the building should not be demolished because of its historic nature and location.
Koch filed an Article 78 lawsuit against the town of Seneca Falls and the HPC over delays in a decision on the demolition permit application. Koch’s lawyer argued there were issues with the filing of the new town code when the village of Seneca Falls dissolved at the end of 2011. They said the new code did not go into effect in a timely manner.
Doyle agreed. Citing two Appellate Division Court decisions, Doyle said the new town code was adopted Oct.1, 2013, but was not yet effective. On that same date, the Town Board and HPC filed a map designating landmarks and historic districts in the town.
“Though the code ultimately became effective five months later, the later effectiveness cannot serve to validate actions taken pursuant to the code at a time when the code was not effective and those actions were not authorized,’’ Doyle wrote.
In the two cases cited as precedent, the time between adoption and effective dates were nine days in one case and three days in the other, much less than five months, Doyle noted.
“The doctrine of stare decisis requires this court follow precedents set by the Appellate Division from another department until the Court of Appeals or the Fourth Department pronounces a contrary rule,’’ Doyle wrote.
He said he is constrained to apply the Second Department’s finding in the “Chet’s Garage vs. village of Goshen’’ case and that the Town Board and HPC failed to properly designated landmarks and historic districts.
“As a consequence of that failure, the petitioner’s property is not within a historic district and the provisions of Chapter 173 of the town of Seneca Falls code are not applicable to the property and the HPC lacks jurisdiction over the property,’’ he added.
Doyle’s 11-page decision granted Koch’s petition, in part, for those reasons.
Koch bought the Huntington Building, built as the National Yeast Co., in 1985 to house his Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram dealership. He sold the dealership to James Provenzano and leased the building to him until Provenzano moved into a new dealership in Tyre in 2018. He then marketed the building for sale and received interest from Circle K.
“Mr. Koch is pleased with the decision. It opens the way to a clear decision-making process for the project, free of constraints of being included in an historic district. What comes next remains to be seen,’’ said Peter Walsh of Ithaca, Koch’s attorney.
Christopher Lytle, president of the HPC, said he needs to read the decision, but is aware that Doyle ruled for Koch. “It seems to be on a technicality related to filing dates and going back to the dissolution of the village,’’ he said.
Wendy Marsh, attorney for the HPC, could not be reached for comment.
