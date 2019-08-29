SENECA FALLS — It’s been awhile since people left a Town Board meeting with a smile. But that may have happened Wednesday following a special board meeting to discuss the Huntington Building controversy.
After nearly 90 minutes of discussion, the board and the town’s Heritage Preservation Commission agreed, in principle, to these points:
• Attorneys for building owner Peter Koch, the commission and the town will get together on wording for a notice of stipulation to withdraw notices of appeal they have filed.
They filed the appeal notices to the July 26 decision of State Supreme Court Justice Daniel Doyle, who ruled the town’s historic district, which includes the Huntington Building at 201 Fall St., was improperly established because of a technicality after the village dissolved. Doyle said that means the commission did not have jurisdiction over the building.
Koch wanted to sell the vacant building, built in 1870, to Circle K, a national gas station and convenience store chain. Circle K wanted it demolished to build a new gas station.
That prompted Koch to file an Article 78 lawsuit. When Doyle’s decision came out, the HPC filed a notice of appeal.
• The HPC will begin to reconstitute the historic district, which will be the same as it has been since the 1980s. That will include a public hearing, Sept. 17 or 24. The historic district paperwork will then be submitted to the Town Board for approval. HPC attorney Wendy Marsh said that process will be done in a way that meets all legal and procedural requirements to be part of the town code.
• The board must decide if it will continue to pay Marsh to assist the HPC in the historic district reestablishment process. Doyle ordered the town to pay her legal fees of about $20,000 during the litigation phase. Beyond that, it’s up to the town.
“We would hope the board would agree to support the historic district we propose, including the Huntington Building,” Marsh said.
It was noted that a settlement proposal submitted by Koch and his attorney, Peter Walsh, asked the Koch property be omitted from the district. That was opposed by HPC members.
“I would think the buyer, Home Leasing, would want to be in the district to qualify for tax credits and grants,” said board member Doug Avery.
“The Kochs are long-time Seneca Falls residents who are concerned about its welfare and its citizens,’’ Walsh said, noting his decision to sign a purchase agreement with Home Leasing of Rochester — a housing developer that would not demolish the building. “If this works out like we all hope, Mr. Koch will sell his building, the building will be preserved, housing will be provided and the town tax base will increase.”
But Walsh also raised a legal question he argued before Doyle as to whether the HPC was properly constituted. Marsh immediately replied, “Who says it’s not in existence?” Walsh said Doyle said it was in existence but that could be overturned on appeal.
“It looks like a win-win if we make the HPC stronger and Peter Koch sells his building to Home Leasing,” said board member Lou Ferrara.
Supervisor Greg Lazzaro said people have told him they don’t want an historic district, but he said he will listen to what is said at the public hearing. Marsh said she will give Town Attorney David Foster an estimate on how much she may charge if the board agrees to let her stay on to help the HPC.
On Tuesday, Koch made a proposal to settle the litigation between himself and the town. In an email to Town Board members, the former car dealership owner and Walsh made these proposals to settle the dispute:
• Koch and the town HPC mutually withdraw all notices of appeals from Doyle’s July 26 decision. Doyle ruled the HPC and the town historic district was not properly established after the former village of Seneca Falls dissolved at the end of 2011, thus the HPC has no jurisdiction over the 201 Fall St. building.
The building was erected in 1870 as the National Yeast Co. factory. Koch bought it in 1986 to house his Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram dealership and later sold the dealership to James Provenzano and leased the building to him until Provenzano moved to a new dealership building in Tyre, leaving the Huntington Building vacant.
Koch announced last week that he has signed a purchase agreement with Home Leasing, which would rehabilitate, not demolish, the building and renovate it to serve as apartments.
• The town would pay HPC’s outside counsel, Marsh, only for work done up to the date of Doyle’s decision.
• The town omit the Koch property from any historic district it might establish.
They also outlined possible outcomes if appeals are filed and proposed a resolution for adoption by the Town Board Wednesday.
The motion declares that the town opposes an appeal by the town, an agency or officer from the town. It states Foster attempted to settle and terminate the Article 78 proceeding by withdrawing the appeal taken in the name of the HPC on condition that Koch simultaneously withdraw the appeal and stipulate to the discontinuance with the Article 78 proceeding, without costs and with prejudice.
It states that if the HPC persists in moving ahead with its notice of appeal, Foster would be directed to “take such measures as are appropriate to terminate that appeal.’’
The motion calls for the town to pay, upon presentation, “in good form” of bills for legal services rendered by Marsh in support of the HPC for the period ending July 26. It would also have the HPC withdraw its Aug. 2 resolution declaring its intention to re-establish an historic district.
The town also would request that the HPC nominate two town residents to participate in a blue-ribbon commission of eight to be named by the Town Board to study and make written recommendations on future direction of the town’s effort to manage its historic resources.
The board discussed but did not vote on the proposed motion. But they agreed with several key points, raising hope the matter can be resolved.