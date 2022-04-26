LYONS — The Wayne County Board of Supervisors selected Huron’s Phil Eygnor as the new chairman of Wayne County Board of Supervisors at its meeting Tuesday morning.
Eygnor succeeds Ken Miller of Palmyra, who stepped down last week following an alcohol-related episode.
Eygnor had been serving as the interim chair during Miller’s recent leave of absence. Miller has not stepped down from his Palmyra town supervisor position.
Additionally, the board approved by a 699-490 weighted vote stipends for all county employees from May until December as a way to attract and retain employees and assist with higher costs, including fuel.