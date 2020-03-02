GENEVA — Hobart and William Smith Colleges are ranked 16th among small schools on the Peace Corps’ list of top volunteer-producing colleges and universities in 2020.
This is the fourth consecutive year the Colleges have appeared on the top rankings, according to officials at HWS. Currently, 10 HWS graduates are serving in countries around the world, ranging from Mozambique to the Dominican Republic and Ukraine to Namibia.
“These schools are institutions that emphasize being global citizens and service-minded students,” said Peace Corps Director Jody Olsen. “I am excited to know the graduates coming from Peace Corps’ Top Colleges are using their skills to make a positive impact on their communities at home and abroad.”
Since the agency’s founding in 1961, 236 alums from HWS have served abroad as Peace Corps volunteers. This year, New York state ranked No. 2 among top volunteer-producing states, with 14,494 volunteers.
Natalie Booth, a 2018 William Smith graduate who majored in biology and anthropology, is currently serving in Namibia as a secondary education science teacher.
“Hobart and William Smith Colleges reinforced my love for intellectual curiosity,” Booth said. “The practical training I received from the Anthropology Department provided me with valuable cultural exploration tools that have helped me build trust and navigate relationships across cultures. The friendships I have built with colleagues and community members have been the most rewarding part of my service.”
The Peace Corps ranks its top volunteer-producing colleges and universities annually according to the size of the student body. The Small Colleges & Universities category includes schools with fewer than 5,000 undergraduates.
Since President John F. Kennedy established the Peace Corps in 1961, more than 240,000 Americans of all ages have served in 142 countries worldwide. For more information, visit peacecorps.gov.