GENEVA — This has not been the summer of civility in Geneva.
Efforts to bring police reform to the city by the Black Lives Matter movement have played a role in fueling vicious attacks and outright threats on Facebook and other social media.
To some, it appears this racially diverse city is coming apart at the seams.
Downtown merchant Yvette Ortiz is one of them.
On her Facebook page, she writes: “Trying to put aside all the stuff going on in the community that I used to love. Blocking people and writing City Council just isn’t my thing. But I did it. It’s so unfortunate that a community I once loved is being torn apart and divided right now; a community I was born and raised in, started my business 22 years ago in. A town my father faithfully patrolled for 20 years as the first Hispanic police officer is now a joke among other communities. A town I love and feel safe in is a town where, on social media, people are posting they don’t want to come here because of racial tensions. A town where lines are now being drawn because of ‘what side you are on.’ I am disgusted, humiliated and just all-around angry. Let’s get it together, people, there is not a ‘them’ and ‘us.’ We are all Geneva. We are one. Regardless of haters, social media trolls, instigators, whatever, we need to rise above all this nonsense and just be one again. I want my old Geneva back.”
Community members share her sense of concern.
On Thursday, Hobart and William Smith Colleges took out a full-page advertisement in the Finger Lakes Times. It was signed by a host of community leaders calling for the city to come together for dialogue.
“We write as leaders of institutions in Geneva dedicated to serving the public good, prompted by recent incidents in the city we love to look closely at the values we hold dear both personally and in the organizations we guide,” the ad states. “We remain resolute in our denunciation of violence, racism, misogyny and intolerance in all its forms, and condemn any rhetoric that supports inequity. We believe that to be part of a community means to treat others with respect and kindness, to be accountable for our actions and words, and to hold one another and ourselves to the highest of standards.
“Despite the many benefits of social media, we deplore the ways in which some have used the medium to divide our community and create chasms of harm. We stand together in our commitment to protect the well-being of all people that work and live in our great city. In times of turmoil and challenge, Genevans have always come together in dialogue, both to heal the wounds of the past and to join in fellowship to build a better tomorrow. We pledge to engage in dialogue and act within our capacity to build up our community together. Geneva deserves nothing less. Join us.”
The effort was led HWS and its president, Joyce Jacobsen.
“We generated the idea at HWS,” said Jacobsen, explaining that they then reached out to representatives of service organizations, African American organizations, churches and others to become signatories. Jacobsen called some of them herself. “We’re all trying to make Geneva a better place together.”
Jacobsen said Facebook and other social media platforms have the potential to inflame already volatile situations.
“Social media is a powerful mechanism,” she said. “We should be careful how it’s used.”
She went on to say the nation is in “very troubling times, and we should think more carefully about our words and how they can hurt.”
Jacobsen has not been left out of the fray. In a Zoom discussion with parents last month, she had downplayed the issue of systematic racism on campus and in the city and region, pointing to the larger Geneva community’s diversity and the peaceful conduct of the Black Lives Matter movement here. Those remarks drew rebukes from students and alumni. Jacobsen later apologized.
The HWS leader promised action, and this week said the Board of Trustees is creating a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee, chaired by Trustee Bill Whitaker Jr., a 1973 Hobart grad and “60 Minutes” correspondent.
The Colleges said it reached out early to the city about the ad, and both City Manager Sage Gerling and Mayor Steve Valentino were eager to sign.
“My hope is that the community will see the importance of coming together with a common goal of respect for each other,” Valentino wrote in an email. “Leading with respect and sharing our care for Geneva as our primary focus will allow us to work together. Social media has become vicious, targeting members of (the newspaper) and Council and other figures amid the police reform debate. And there has been much on the other side as well.”
BLM has suggested the police reform debate has brought out an underlying racism in the city, and Valentino didn’t disagree.
“It is easy to reach that assumption given recent events,” he said. “I find it shameful that people use these platforms in such a divisive manner. Racism finds a way to raise its ugly head when emotions are high and people feel threatened. I learn something every day about myself and try to reflect on how to make myself a better person. I urge others to do the same in a positive way.”
Valentino said what is transpiring in Geneva is a microcosm of what is happening in the nation.
All is not lost, he insisted.
“Effective listening and dialogue is critical, but action is the path to recovery,” he said. “We will change for the better, but getting through the pandemic and police reform will not be easy. Our daily lives are impacted with masks, social distancing, limited travel and a restricted economy. This makes it even more difficult to get together and solve issues. We need to stay healthy and make changes that can be sustained. I firmly believe eliminating police brutality and racial targeting is an achievable goal that everyone can embrace. It is a start to a journey that makes us look at our society, policies and practices. How we evaluate the city’s needs and create the changes needed to adapt will determine how strong we emerge from these issues. I have confidence that Geneva, the people that live, work and play here, have the ability to continue the positive improvements we have experienced in recent years. We have such great potential that we cannot ignore or put aside.”
Added Gerling: “I am grateful for Hobart and William Smith Colleges spearheading the call to join together to engage in conversations from a place of respect and kindness. I hope many will see the message and join us in our pursuit of an equitable and united Geneva.”
Jacobsen said the ad is not the end of the conversation.
“We will follow this action with inclusive and engaged dialogue among leaders in the Finger Lakes region,” she said in her most recent message to the HWS community.