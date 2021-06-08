GENEVA — Better late than never.
With COVID-19 spiking commencement for the Hobart and William Smith classes of 2020, graduates returned to campus on a warm Sunday morning to get their just due.
HWS officials said 308 members of the classes of 2020 returned to campus for commencement.
The commencement address speaker, the Most Rev. Michael B. Curry, a 1975 Hobart graduate, likened the class of 2020 to the Great-Depression/World War II era Greatest Generation, “formed and forged in a crucible of hardship.”
Curry, the leader of the nation’s Episcopal Church, said that “part of your most important formation as human beings has happened in the crucible not of a Great Depression, but of a great pandemic.”
Curry recalled his father telling him as a child: “The Lord didn’t put us here just to consume oxygen.”
Following the murder of George Floyd last year, which sparked the nation’s largest civil rights movement, Curry said he saw something from young protesters that he had not seen before: “A rising up of a generation of young people, and more than that, they were the most multi-ethnic, multiracial, pluralistic, rainbow children of God that America has ever seen. And they — you — rose up and called on America: America, be America. Stand up for liberty and justice. ... not just for some, but justice for all.”
HWS also awarded honorary degrees to Margaret “Peggy” Bokan Greenawalt, a philanthropist and advocate for increased female leadership and a 1966 William Smith graduate; and G. Peter Jemison artist, activist and historic site manager of the Ganondagan State Historic Site in Victor.
And in her valedictory address, President Joyce Jacobsen offered a meditation on the “weirdness of the past year,” particularly for the classes of 2020, who left HWS for “a world that was locked down and socially distanced, that was gripped by social and political unrest, that was obsessed with rules and rule-following and rule-not-following.”
But Jacobsen said a lot of good came out of the weirdness.
“If weird can lead to good, then let’s continue to be weird,” she said. “Be at one with your weirdness, and the weird collectivity of what we have all been through. Let that feed your compassion for others, who experienced their pains and losses, just as you experienced yours. … Above all, keep alive your love of learning, your lifelong quest for knowledge, your self-education and your others-education.”