GENEVA — High rankings are nothing new for Hobart and William Smith Colleges, and the private liberal arts institution recently grabbed more accolades in two national guides.
For the fifth straight year, HWS ranks third for U.S. liberal arts institutions for service, according to Washington Monthly’s 2021 College Guide and Rankings.
The policy magazine’s annual rankings also cite HWS for student voting initiatives.
“Service and civic engagement are a vital part of an HWS education, and I’m thrilled that HWS is once again recognized for the impact our students have here on campus, in Geneva, and in communities around the country and around the world,” said Katie Flowers, director of the HWS Center for Community Engagement and Service Learning.
Since 2005, Washington Monthly has rated U.S. colleges and universities “based on their contribution to the public good in three broad categories: social mobility, research, and providing opportunities for public service.”
Among liberal arts colleges overall, Hobart and William Smith placed 44th nationally and third in service in the 2021 rankings. Service rankings are calculated according to HWS alum service in the Peace Corps; institutional participation in the AmeriCorps Matching Program; the allocation of Federal Work-Study grant funds toward community service programs; and voting engagement, HWS officials said.
Social mobility factors in graduation rates, financial data and student body diversity, the Colleges said.
Research includes the number of full-time faculty, Ph.D. completion rates among graduates and institutional research spending, HWS noted.
Additionally, HWS professors once again get high rankings
Based on student reports, Hobart and William Smith Colleges again rank top in the nation for best faculty in the 2022 edition of The Princeton Review’s “Best 387 Colleges.”
This year’s “Great Professors” ranking pays tribute to colleges who historically have “truly stellar records of student satisfaction” and that have earned distinction on the list for decades.
“Of course, the real secret sauce, so to speak, comes from the faculty experience,” said the Review of Hobart and William Smith. “Not only do “small classes make it really easy for professors to know who you are,” but teachers also “work hard to facilitate meaningful discussions and provide thought-provoking and challenging questions.”
The overall consensus, said the Review, is that the staff are “engaging, dynamic and truly interested in fostering the next generation.” As one under-grad puts it, “My professors believe in me, support me, and share their passion in pursuit of me finding my own.”