Beginning this fall, students attending colleges in the State University of New York system will need a COVID-19 vaccine for in-person learning as part of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s effort to chip away at a pandemic that has disrupted life for nearly 14 months.
The mandate is part of a state push to entice young people to get vaccinated, Cuomo said. However, the mandate is pending U.S. Food and Drug Administration granting full approval for COVID-19 vaccines, Cuomo noted.
“You must have a vaccine to come back in September,” Cuomo said during a recent press conference in New York City. “If you have to get it by September, you may as well get it now.”
Among those who must abide by the mandate: Finger Lakes Community College, which is part of the SUNY chain.
FLCC spokesperson Lenore Friend said Cuomo’s mandate was not unexpected.
“Given the nature of the COVID-19 pandemic, we anticipated that vaccines may become mandatory, just as they are for many other preventable diseases,” Friend said. “FLCC already has a vaccination policy and a process for collecting vaccination records. We will add COVID-19 to the process and begin communicating to current and prospective students soon.”
Along with the mandate for public colleges, Cuomo is encouraging private colleges to require vaccines this fall.
Private schools in the region — Syracuse University, Le Moyne College, Ithaca College and Cornell University are on that list — are requiring shots for in-person attendance. However, the two liberal arts colleges in the region, Hobart and William Smith and Keuka College, have not done so.
HWS spokesperson Cathy Williams said there have been no discussions about requiring the vaccine.
“Hobart and William Smith strongly encourage all members of our community be vaccinated before the start of the fall 2021 semester,” she said. “We will continue to work with the Ontario County Health Department and others to provide vaccination clinics on campus as necessary to ensure that everyone has access to a vaccine.”
Unlike HWS, Keuka is pondering the possibility of a vaccine requirement for fall attendance, an official there said.
“The governor’s announcement that COVID-19 vaccinations would be required at all SUNY and CUNY schools included one big proviso: that the federal Food and Drug Administration first grant the vaccines full approval,” Chris Alterio said. “Because the vaccinations are currently being delivered under emergency use authorization by the FDA, the authority to mandate the vaccinations for students remains under consideration at many colleges and universities.
“Keuka College’s Reopening Committee is closely monitoring the FDA approval process as the college crafts policies and requirements for the fall 2021 semester. While the college strongly advises students to obtain vaccinations prior to returning to campus in the fall, it has not yet made a final determination on mandating vaccinations.”
Mary Beer, Ontario County’s health director, is not opposed to vaccine mandates for college students.
“I think they should consider this if indeed full approval (by the FDA) is obtained,” she said. “They may also may want to look at what last year cost them and if vaccinating might be a successful strategy for them. In the end, they have to look at their students and weigh the pros and cons. We are happy to support them by holding clinics upon request.
Just 24.7% of New Yorkers 16-25 years old are vaccinated, according to data Cuomo shared during his briefing. That’s by far the lowest percentage of any age group in the state.
By comparison, more than 73% of New Yorkers in the 65-74 age group are vaccinated.
Additionally, the state is following federal recommendations that say children as young as 12 can be vaccinated.
Cuomo’s office said vaccinations continue to rise, albeit at a slower pace than in previous months. The numbers:
• New Yorkers 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose: 60.9%.
• New Yorkers 18 and older with completed vaccine series: 50.4%.
• All New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose: 48.9%.
• All New Yorkers with completed vaccine series: 40.4%.