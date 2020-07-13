The presidents of the region’s private colleges, Hobart and William Smith and Keuka, are among institutions across the nation expressing opposition to a new Trump administration immigration policy that could potentially cost international students their visas.
Students are scrambling to devise plans after federal immigration authorities notified colleges last week that international students must leave the U.S. or transfer to another college if their schools operate entirely online this fall.
HWS officials said the recent actions also include the suspension of the H-1B non-immigrant visa program for skilled workers, “through which colleges and universities hire faculty and postdoctoral scholars.”
Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology have filed a lawsuit to block the decision, and now California has become the first state to seek an injunction against enforcing the new visa policy.
Hobart and William Smith joins with other colleges and universities across the country and through the New York Six Liberal Arts Consortium — which besides HWS, include Colgate University, Hamilton College, St. Lawrence University, Skidmore College and Union College — to “strongly object to recent actions by the federal government which restrict access and opportunities for international students and scholars, thereby limiting the educational experience for all students.”
In a joint statement, HWS President Joyce Jacobsen and the presidents of the member schools of the consortium said, “The changes to the federal Student and Exchange Visitor Program, which force institutions to offer in-person instruction or risk deportation of international students with F-1 and M-1 visas, are perplexing. Though our six institutions plan to offer a blend of face-to-face and remote courses in the fall, the unpredictable nature of the pandemic may force a return to fully remote instruction at a future point in order to protect the health and safety of our campuses and local communities. Such a decision would have grave consequences for our international students, whose education would be drastically disrupted through no fault of their own. We fail to see how this action is justifiable. The accommodations accorded to international students for the spring and summer should be continued at least through the fall term.”
The statement said the college presidents also object to Trump’s executive order to suspend the H-1B visa program, “which is critically important to our ability to hire faculty and postdoctoral scholars with unique skill sets that ensure we are preparing the next generation of American workers with the highest quality education possible. The impact of this order reaches well beyond higher education; it will have a severe impact on many U.S. businesses and industries.
“The reason we seek international scholars and skilled workers is because there are not enough qualified Americans to meet demand across the broad scope of higher education and many business sectors in the U.S. We strongly encourage the Trump Administration to rescind this order to ensure that our colleges and universities and businesses and industries are able to attract the best talent from across the world to yield the discoveries and innovations that will fuel U.S. economic recovery and growth.”
The presidents said the “presence of international students and scholars on our campuses helps to prepare all of our students to be global citizens — to live in increasingly diverse and multicultural communities and to pursue careers in a global marketplace. Federal actions that restrict this important aspect of a college education threaten our nation’s status as a world leader.”
Keuka College President Amy Storey also expressed her opposition to the orders.
“As an institution with close educational partnerships in China and Vietnam, where we enroll hundreds of students, Keuka College is disappointed and, frankly, confused by this directive,” Storey said. “There’s no clear rationale for negatively impacting the education of our international students or for negatively impacting our college community as a whole. At a time when maximum flexibility is essential as we anticipate the myriad challenges of preparing for the fall semester, the Immigration and Customs Enforcement directive is little more than an unfortunate threat that leaves colleges and international students in an impossible position.
“Keuka College joins with partner institutions across the state and nation, as well as professional organizations like the American Council on Education, in urging the Department of Homeland Security to immediately rescind this unnecessary and potentially harmful rule.
“As the world continues to grapple with the devastating effects of the still-active coronavirus pandemic, governmental agencies must provide guidance and assistance, not measures that hinder responsible colleges and create unnecessary hardship for the international students they serve.
“International students provide a significant positive economic impact to the nation and to New York state in particular each year. Limiting that in any way during an economic downturn doesn’t make sense.”
Many American universities have come to depend on the revenue from more than 1 million international students, who typically pay higher tuition. Trump has insisted they return to in-person instruction as soon as possible, alleging that schools are being kept closed to harm the economy and make him look bad.
The guidance was released the same day Harvard announced it would keep all undergraduate classes online this fall. Harvard officials said the new Trump directive would prevent many of its 5,000 international students from remaining in the U.S.
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce said the directive could inflict “significant harm” on colleges, students, the business community and the economy.
A U.S. State Department press release said the policy “provides greater flexibility for non-immigrant students to continue their education in the United States, while also allowing for proper social distancing on open and operating campuses.”
The Associated Press contributed to this story.