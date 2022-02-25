David Ost is no fan of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who on Thursday, ordered the invasion of Ukraine, resulting in nearly universal condemnation from the West, including President Biden, and the rollout of a number of economic sanctions designed to punish the country.
However Ost, a political science professor at Hobart and William Smith Colleges and an authority on eastern European politics, in particular Poland, said there are underlying issues that led up to the invasion of what is geographically, the second largest country in Europe next to Russia.
Ost was reached hours before Russia began aerial strikes around Ukraine. He has spent considerable time in Ukraine during his many travels to Europe, and explained that there are many who believe the country’s current configuration — a Russian-oriented eastern Donbas region and a Ukrainian region to the west — doesn’t work.
The Donbas region of eastern Ukraine has two separatist enclaves backed by Russia. Putin formally recognized the Donetsk People’s Republic and Luhansk People’s earlier this week, while questioning the legitimacy of Ukraine.
“It would have made sense a long time ago if those borders were changed,” Ost said. “The best (that could be hoped for) is to limit Russian influence to the east by giving greater autonomy” and allow Ukraine to align fully with the West and allow them to join NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization).
“You can’t just keep Ukraine intact,” said Ost, who noted that 14,000 people have died in fighting between Russian-backed separatists and Ukrainian forces. “You have to make some kind of deal.”
It’s unclear if any of that will be possible now that Russia has invaded on at least three fronts, including from Belarus to north, which is not far from the Ukrainian capitol of Kyiv.
Ost, who spent time in Russia as a student in the 1970s, said Putin sees a pro-West Ukraine as a security concern, noting that a number of NATO-aligned countries border Russia, which watched former puppet states move to the West after the 1991 breakup of the Soviet Union.
“America would feel the same if it had gotten weak,” Ost observed. “It’s partly a matter of prestige.”
Ost said the West has no interest in war with Russia but that Putin sees a need for Russia to “reassert its power and influence. He wants Russia to be treated as a strong power with its own interests.”
However, the moves by Russia in Ukraine have larger implications for the security of Europe, observed David Leon, an associate professor of political science at Keuka College.
“It does go beyond Ukraine,” Leon said. “The U.S. (NATO) security goes to the Baltic states (Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania). He (Putin) doesn’t want Ukraine to join NATO (as well).”
A new round of sanctions were announced Thursday by Biden and allies that will block assets of four large Russian banks, impose export controls and sanction oligarchs. Germany already has put the brakes on a natural gas pipeline from Russia that would serve the European Union.
Leon said there is a cost to the sanctions for both Russia and the West.
“Sanctions that really hurt Russia would really hurt Western Europe,” he said, explaining that Russia may cut off existing supplies.
“Alternative sources cannot make up that difference,” Leon added.
Leverage against Russia is limited, said Leon.
“Russia is not an extensive trading partner with the U.S.,” he said.
Prices in the U.S. for things like gas are likely to rise as well if Russia curtails oil exports, which would reduce supplies, he said.