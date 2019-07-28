GENEVA — Joyce Jacobsen’s official first day as president of Hobart and William Smith Colleges was July 1, but in practicality, she was on the job well before that.
“It’s really ever since I was announced in February and even a little before that that I’ve been working on things related to the Colleges,” Jacobsen said in a recent interview with the Finger Lakes Times in her office at Coxe Hall.
While still fulfilling the many duties related to her job as provost and senior vice president for academic affairs at Wesleyan University, in Middletown, Conn., Jacobsen was spending about two hours a day talking with HWS staff by phone and email and even attending HWS events.
It’s nothing she wasn’t expecting.
“Really (the job begins) once you’re announced.” she said. “That’s really true with all new presidents. You start familiarizing yourself with the institutions.”
Then there’s the practical and emotional aspects of leaving an institution, a home and a community where she spent almost half her life.
“It’s challenging just partly to deal with 25 years of accumulated stuff,” she said. “We lived in the same house for 25 of those 26 years and we did try to throw out as much as possible.”
She laughed that “as an academic, I could not get myself to throw out very many books.”
While Jacobsen loved her time at Wesleyan, she said this was a job she could not pass up.
“When an opportunity like this comes along, you have to grab it, because positions don’t open every year that are appealing to you,” she said.
With their children grown, it’s just her and her husband, Bill Boyd, who is retired after a long career in academia, in the president’s home on South Main Street.
Oh, and their cat, Mr. Butters.
Boyd, an avid woodworker who builds bookcases, tables and other furniture, is turning the basement into a workshop, said Jacobsen.
“Eventually he’ll re-do the whole house,” she joked.
She expects that her husband, who was very involved in community activities in their former home in Middletown, will do so in Geneva as well.
“He’s been retired since mid 2000s,” she said. “He took early retirement to spend more time with the kids and was the primary caretaker.”
Jacobsen said they both love to eat out and her husband, with a background in mathematics and computer science, has even set up a spreadsheet of Finger Lakes restaurants to sample.
Learning the landscape
On campus, Jacobsen said, she is learning the lay of the land.
“I spent a fair amount of time going around and talking to different groups,” she said. “I visited buildings and grounds, we went to admissions. We’re continuing that project of basically visiting different units and seeing buildings and meeting the staff of various parts of the campuses.”
As preparation for her new job at HWS, Jacobsen also attended a summer leadership education program offered by the Harvard Graduate School of Education. Former HWS President Mark Gearan has taught at the school, but was not a participant this year.
She did, however, stop at his Harvard office, where he serves as director of the Institute of Politics at the Kennedy School of Government.
Jacobsen said she did not know Gearan prior to taking the HWS president’s job, but they share similar backgrounds, with both being graduates of Harvard. He noted that the Gearans have a daughter attending William Smith.
In his office, said Jacobsen, is something akin to an HWS “shrine,” in dedication to Gearan’s 18 years as its president.
While she can’t promise she’ll spend as many years as Gearan did at HWS, she believes successful presidents need to put in the time.
“People should not go into leading an institution unless they’re planning to stay for a long time, because there’s only so much you can get done in a short time,” Jacobsen said. “I really think most presidents should be planning to stay on the job eight to 10 years, and if things are going really well, they might continue. Anything shorter than that (and) you’re not able to carry out the plans you’d like to do.”
At the Harvard workshop, she and the other participants were told that a college presidency “is a marathon, not a sprint.”
Don’t expect many changes so early in her tenure, she stressed.
“The main approach is not to shake things up,” she said. “It’s to really understand what are people’s interests, what are people’s concerns, what is the community structure of both the campus and the community more broadly.”
And while she has never before been a college president, her provost duties prepared her well, said Jacobsen.
As the number two job on campus, she said, many provosts become presidents, as the duties cross over significantly. Provosts take over administrative duties when the president is off campus, she said.
Jacobsen said many academics are not cut out for administrative jobs, but economists such as herself appear to be a better fit.
“Academics — we’re not trained to administer,” said Jacobsen. “We’re trained to do research and teach the field we’re trained in. “Economists, she said, “fits more naturally into what we already know,” including understanding the monetary limits that come with education, or as Jacobsen put it, “the ability to say no.”
Eyeing the endowment
While Jacobsen, 58, is not ready to lay out a laundry list of things she wants to accomplish as the first female president of HWS, the doubling of the Colleges’ endowment, already a hefty $230 million, is a priority.
“You can never have too large of an endowment,” she said. “We’re about at the 80th percentile for private liberal arts colleges in terms of endowment at about $100,000 per student,” she said. “And to get to the 90th percentile we need to get up to $200,000 per student. So my goal would be to double the endowment within a short period of time. … That gives you a lot of more freedom if you have that much more money per student to support your programs.”
A capital campaign that is in the early planning stages will include raising money for the endowment.
“One of the main things it goes to is to support financial aid for students,” she said. “The general rule is every million dollars of endowment generates about $45,000 in yearly income. That can support a lot of what a student needs for a year.”
Other money from the fund goes to facility and grounds maintenance and faculty support, she said.
