GENEVA — Hobart and William Smith Colleges is hosting a Pfizer first dose vaccination clinic today, April 16. Limited appointments remain available.
This clinic will be held at the Robert A. Bristol Field House, 283 Hamilton St., Geneva, from 11:30 a.m. until 4 p.m.
Please register at https://on.ny.gov/3e9RZVb, for this Pfizer first dose vaccination clinic.
HWS said 24-48 hours after your first dose has been administered and recorded, you will automatically be registered to receive the second dose of Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine on Friday, May 7, also at Hobart and William Smith Colleges.
You will be given the same appointment time as the one you select for your first dose appointment.
Be sure your schedule allows you to come for your second dose on May 7, before registering for the first dose of vaccine. You are not guaranteed a second dose of vaccine if you miss your appointment.
Only individuals who are not ill are able to be vaccinated. If you have signs or symptoms of any illness, please do not come to this location. You will be required to complete your Daily Wellness Screening prior to admittance.
All individuals will be required to wear a mask and follow HWS COVID-19 and Social Distancing guidelines.
Please wear clothing that makes it possible to easily inject vaccine into the left shoulder muscle. Please have your coat or jacket off.
Be prepared to show a picture form of identification, said HWS.