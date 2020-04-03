GENEVA — When the 2020 Hobart and William Smith Colleges Pitch Contest judges asked this year’s winner, Nicole Wright, how she knows her company’s product will keep firefighters safe, she answered from personal experience.
“I’ve already worn the prototype on a fire call,” said Wright, a Geneva firefighter, of her Emeritus Fire Gear, a streetwear hoodie fit with a Nomex hood that HWS said is an indispensable part of firefighters’ gear. It provides heat and flame-resistant coverage to the neck and face.
Wright volunteers with the city’s Hydrant Hose Company, part of the Geneva Fire Department.
As the winner, Wright gets a $10,000 grant to further develop her product.
With the Emeritus hoodie, firefighters will be able to wear the Nomex hood as part of everyday activities. Then, when they are called to an emergency, they will already be wearing an essential piece of their equipment.
Wright said trials she and fellow Hydrant Hose firefighters conducted indicate the hoodie can save an average of 30 seconds when dressing for a call. Per regulation, firefighters only have two minutes to get dressed.
The reasons for the speed regulation are obvious.
“According to research, a fire doubles in size every 30 seconds,” Wright said.
According to HWS, as the recipient of a $10,000 grant, Wright will secure a patent for her product, continue to work on the prototype and drive sales.
Wright said she is confident her product will find a home in firehouses and with volunteer firefighters, who are generally in street clothes when calls come in.
Tom Bozzuto, chair of the HWS Board of Trustees, co-founder of The Bozzuto Group and supporter of entrepreneurial programming on campus, announced Wright as the winner of the pitch competition.
HWS said he shared the criteria the judges used to determine the winner: effectiveness of presentation; focus on a specific problem; and creativity behind the solution.
Bozzuto described Wright’s proposal as “imminently marketable,” with both profit potential and social benefit.
“We all remarked on the personal knowledge and commitment to the idea exhibited, as well as the understanding of the need and the solution,” Bozzuto said.
The other judges included Jane Erickson, project director of the Rippel Foundation; Josephine Grayson, a landscape architect; and David Kaplanco, founder and CEO of PureSolo Ltd. and Murge LLC.
The other finalists:
• Kathleen Liech for Girls Pride Foundation, a nonprofit organization based in Northern Kenya that raises awareness to eradicate female genital mutilation by supporting women who have suffered the effects of the practice and by promoting empowerment through education. Liech said she intends to expand the foundation by creating a market space for women of the Samburu community to sell their beadwork.
• Hannah Bini, Chloe Emler and Addison Gilbard for Exit 42 Media, a multimedia company focused on creating TV show scripts with a proof of concept. As part of the process, Exit 42 Media creates multimedia content, such as a comic book, podcast, or video series. When the project picks up an established following and proof of sales, the company develops a script, said HWS. All content emphasizes equitable gender representation, both in their scripts and behind the scenes, the Colleges noted.
• Maya Weber for Syndéseis, an online portal that assists in the organizational management, tracking and teaching of the networking process through mentor/counselor feedback. HWS said the name, Syndéseis, means connections in Greek. Her proposal aims to help individuals strengthen and utilize the connections they already have and those they will create.
HWS said the evening, held before campus activities were shutdown by the coronavirus, also included a “flash pitch” competition in which contestants had 90 seconds to propose a viable business idea. Sreyan Kanungo was the winner with his artificial intelligence scheduling app that optimizes users’ time.