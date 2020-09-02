GENEVA — The professors and Hobart and William Smith Colleges are the ones normally handing out grades, but their students have done some grading as well, and it looks like they’re all aces.
HWS faculty members have been ranked ninth in the nation in the 2021 edition of The Princeton Review’s Best 386 Colleges.
In the same edition, HWS is ranked ninth for its study abroad program and 15th for “impact.”
It’s the fourth straight year HWS professors have been ranked in the Review’s Top 20.
HWS said the Princeton Review relies heavily on student survey responses.
HWS notes that one of the things cited by students in the survey is the small class sizes that make for a more personal educational approach, while providing “meaningful discussions” and providing thought-provoking and challenging questions.”
Three HWS students shared thoughts on their professors:
Mary Warner: “The faculty at HWS really cares about their students as individuals and are always accessible and willing to help. I’ve had professors go above and beyond to help me when I’m struggling with something, especially recently with the challenges that the pandemic has created. Also, a lot of our professors are just fun, interesting and engaging people who bring their passion for their subject areas into the classroom.”
Gavin Flood: “My professors work hard to help me grow as a learner while continuously supporting me in all aspects of my life at HWS. The care with which HWS professors teach, challenge and mentor students makes for a rich academic experience at the Colleges.”
Carling Landeche: “The professors at HWS truly know you. In every class I have completed over my time here, each professor has put in the time and effort to get to know me over the semester. My advisors constantly ask me about my life and how internships are going. Many of my professors are also mentors, as they give me advice on class registration and career tips. I personally love the fact that I have been able to take multiple courses with my advisors and truly learn all I can from them. Our professors go above and beyond to ensure students are learning the most they can, and are an incredible support system. I really appreciated all advice and critiques from all of my professors because I believe I have become a stronger student because of it. During my faculty-led abroad experience to Mendoza, Argentina, I had the great fortune to go abroad with my now Latin American Studies advisor, Associate Professor of History Colby Ristow. I really enjoyed his class, but also learned so much more when we were able to go on class excursions and experience the historic sites we learned about in class, together as a group. Overall, I am so lucky to attend a college where our faculty are so invested in the success of their students, both during a course and in preparedness for the future.”