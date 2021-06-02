GENEVA — Hobart and William Smith Colleges’ 65-year-old research vessel, The William Scandling, is off on a longer journey than normal.
The boat, commandeered by captain Dave Brown, is on its way to Cleveland via the Cayuga-Seneca, Erie and Welland canals and, finally, Lake Erie, where it will arrive at Ohio’s largest city for structural repairs and the installation of new equipment and technology. HWS said the work will take 5-7 weeks, and the Scandling will return to Geneva in time for the fall semester.
The William Scandling is a 65-foot, steel-hulled research vessel built in 1954 for the Navy. The Colleges use it for teaching, research and high school outreach activities.
It was launched in Geneva in 1976.
The vessel’s service area includes Seneca Lake, its primary waters, but extends via New York’s canal system, to Cayuga and Oneida lakes, the lower Great Lakes, the Hudson River and beyond.
Through coursework and summer research, students gain unparalleled scientific experiences and education under the mentorship of faculty and staff experts, who themselves conduct long-term experiments and conservation projects in collaboration with colleagues, the Finger Lakes Institute and the local community — all from the floating laboratory of The Scandling, according to HWS.
On the vessel, HWS’ scientists study the physical, chemical, biological, geological and broader environmental properties of Seneca Lake — from waves and currents, to water quality and pH, to plankton and invasive species.
HWS noted that the Scandling is also home to Science on Seneca, the EPA-award-winning environmental education program for middle and high school students that attracts participants from across the region, including future HWS students.
The Scandling is named for the late William Scandling, a Rochester native, Hobart grad and founder of the food service and restaurant company Saga. He was also a major philanthropist, donating more than $30 million to HWS. Scandling, who died in 2005, was chairman of the Board of Trustees for 11 years in the 1970s and early 1980s. The Scandling Campus Center is also named for him.