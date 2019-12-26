GENEVA — The owners of F.L.X. Fry Bird on Linden Street know a lot about cooking tasty chicken, but they wanted to know more about their customers, and they turned to a Hobart and William Smith program to help them get the answers.
HWS said students in ENTR 400, the entrepreneurial senior capstone class played a role in helping to market the artisanal fried chicken restaurant, part of the F.L.X. Hospitality group that also includes F.L.X. Table, on Linden Street as well, as well as F.L.X. Wienery in Yates County.
“The capstone class is an opportunity for students to participate with real business owners and address real problems,” said instructor and Entrepreneurial Fellow Ed Bizari. “It gives them an opportunity to try, fail and adjust throughout the process, which is so much of what entrepreneurship is about.”
HWS said students talked with Fry Bird general manager Maddie D’Amico at the beginning of the project about the restaurant’s challenges.
“We wanted to know the difference between locals, tourists and students,” said D’Amico. “What are they looking for, what do they want, when do they go out to eat and is the price right?”
Additionally, said HWS, the students researched various take-out containers as a way to reduce costs.
In the month that followed, said HWS, students broke into groups to take on each question. They conducted face-to-face customer discovery interviews and analyzed their findings to develop recommendations. They then presented their suggestions to D’Amico and Isabel Bogadtke, a co-owner of F.L.X. Hospitality, the umbrella organization for the business, along with husband Christopher Bates.
Student Joseph “Willie” Paul, a political science major, was in the group that looked into the tourist market for the Seneca Lake area, and he found the work enlightening.
“This project taught me firsthand how important it is to go out and talk to customers to see what they want in a product or company,” he said. “I learned how important it is for you as a ‘consultant’ to buy into a project and really dig deep to find solutions to the company’s problems, because that is their livelihood and business.”
Student Elisabeth Rowedder and her team explored solutions for the restaurant’s to-go menu, including the impact Frybird’s environmentally friendly containers were having on their take-out meal profits.
HWS said her team provided some options to reduce Frybird’s costs, but allow them to remain environmentally friendly.
The political science major said she relished the chance to apply what she’d learned in the classroom into a real-world situation.
“I was very excited to be working on a plan for a business that could actually be implemented,” she said. “It helped me push past metaphorical processes and into the real world.”
F.L.X. Frybird is in the midst of expanding their Linden Street business to a new, larger spot in the former F.L.X. Lounge.
It is also planning a new location in Corning, but has not yet divulged the details of what they are planning in the Southern Tier city.