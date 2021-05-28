GENEVA — Hobart and William Smith Colleges and the Seneca Watershed Intermunicipal Organization have been awarded research grants by the state Department of Environmental Conservation and the Great Lakes Research Consortium.
HWS received $25,000 to lead an international team of researchers that will measure shifts in algal abundance, composition and nutrients over the past century.
The team will evaluate the records of Canandaigua, Cayuga, Seneca and Owasco lakes, all of which have experienced harmful algal blooms since 2017.
The team will be led by HWS Associate Professor of Geoscience Tara Curtin. She will work with HWS Finger Lakes Institute post-doctoral research scientist Michael Brown to lead the project team, which includes researchers from Cornell University, Syracuse University and the University of Regina in Saskatchewan, Canada.
The team will use sediment cores to develop a long-term record of harmful algal blooms and the associated environmental drivers as a data-based tool for developing mitigation strategies. The Ontario County Water Resources Council will provide additional funding for this work.
SWIO will receive $23,000 to collaborate and evaluate optimizing the design of phosphorus absorption technology for deployment in agricultural settings in the region.
Seneca Lake Watershed Steward Ian Smith will lead the project in collaboration with the soil and water conservation districts in Ontario, Seneca and Yates counties. Seneca Farms Biochar in Odessa will also participate.
The research could lead to design of field-scale systems that would be USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service-approved best management practices for mitigating phosphorus and harmful algal blooms.
The two grants were along five research projects awarded $121,741 in funding from the DEC and Great Lakes Research Consortium, based in Syracuse.
The small grant program is funded by New York’s Environmental Protection Fund. The Great Lakes Research Consortium is comprised of 18 colleges and universities in New York State, plus nine affiliate campuses in Ontario, Canada, that are dedicated to collaborative Great Lakes research and science education.