GENEVA — An uptick in COVID-19 cases at Hobart and William Smith Colleges has prompted administration to take measures designed to stem its spread.
The Colleges temporarily suspended all non-academic activities, beginning Feb. 5 and running until Monday, Feb. 15.
“This is not a campus-wide quarantine, nor are we taking this action as a result of a mandate by the county or state, as our cases continue to be below the state threshold,” President Joyce Jacobsen and administrators Mary Coffey and Robb Flowers said in a message to the HWS community. “Instead, we take this action because it is the right thing to do to ensure the health of our community.”
“We’ve had a little bit of a cluster,” said HWS spokeswoman Cathy Williams on Tuesday, adding that the move was designed to “eliminate activities that contribute to the spread.” Williams noted that other colleges have taken similar measures following spikes.
According to the Colleges’ COVID-19 dashboard, HWS has had 119 cases since Jan. 1.
Williams said spring semester classes began Jan. 25 but many returned to campus Jan. 15. Additionally, she added, a number of students stayed on campus during winter break.
While the administration emphasized that the measure is not defined as a quarantine, students have been asked to remain in their residence hall rooms when not attending classes, labs or dining. The first floor of the library is available to students for research, but the second and third floors are closed during the 10-day period.
Williams noted that though the Colleges have had 119 cases, that is the tally since Jan. 1. Had 100 of those infections happened in the two-week period of Jan. 30 to Feb. 12, HWS would have had to go entirely to remote learning, per Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s executive orders. The rule is 100 infections over a two-week period or 5 percent of the student body. If colleges exceed that number, they must go to remote learning for a minimum of two weeks, with limited campus activity.
“Before we got near that (threshold) we wanted to do the right thing,” Williams said.
On Feb. 13, the next two-week period kicks in, she noted.
Williams said HWS had a “quiet weekend,” with excellent compliance by students.
“I think that students understand the seriousness of the situation,” she said.
Coffey and Flowers reported Monday that the “number of positive cases appears to be abating, with the majority of positives recorded this weekend coming from tests administered before Friday’s new constraints were announced. If we can continue to collectively act with caution now, we believe we can eliminate the clusters of cases we’ve seen since the start of the semester. By Feb. 16, we anticipate that nearly every student currently in quarantine or isolation will be out.”
Williams said HWS has been aggressive in its COVID-19 testing of students, faculty and staff.
“We’ve had 4,300 tests administered since Jan. 12,” said Williams, noting that samples are taken almost daily and includes “surveillance testing,” which tests half the student body every week.
Ontario County Public Health Director Mary Beer said HWS is taking the proper steps.
“HWS has been very aggressive in fighting the spread of COVID on campus in order to keep their students and faculty safe,” she said Tuesday. “This has been a high priority since the onset of the pandemic. Their plan for testing all students when returning from Christmas break has identified cases early in order to isolate positive cases and quarantine those in close contact with the positive students. We continue to see new cases spread from non-classroom activities and no cases of faculty or staff at this time. Ontario County Public is fully supportive of suspending non-academic activities at this time.”
As to the source of the cluster, Williams said that “through contract tracing we have determined that these cases resulted from several small gatherings among students, primarily in common living areas. Students are continuing to learn how best to apply public health measures during the colder weather. While we had some increases, we have been very pleased with the ways in which student behavior is evolving.”
In a message on Feb. 2, HWS urged students to follow the Colleges’ COVID-19 rules.
“We write to you today with great concern about the behavior of some students who are electing not to follow social distancing and the use of face coverings,” HWS said. “The Colleges identified 16 new cases of COVID-19 yesterday and virtually all of these cases are connected to students gathering in direct violation of the Colleges’ Community Standards and all public health advice. Not only have these students put themselves at risk for serious and long-term health issues, they have unconscionably risked the health of our community and placed at risk the in-person model of education we have worked so hard collectively to maintain.
“While students who intentionally behave in contrast to our Community Standards and public health policies will face disciplinary action, it is our hope that you will hold one another accountable for the collective good of our campus community. We are doing everything we can to ensure that these consequences do not extend to shutting down campus by requiring every student to enter quarantine for two weeks, a move that would be mandated by the state of New York.”