GENEVA — Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy won’t be attending Hobart and William Smith Colleges’ May 22 commencement, but he’ll be among those honored that day.
Hobart and William Smith, along with a number of other colleges and universities, will award Zelenskyy an honorary degree at its 2022 ceremony.
Zelenskyy, who will be recognized in absentia, “has demonstrated profound leadership in defense of freedom and democracy since Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24,” the Colleges said.
“Surely if anyone embodies a life of consequence at this point in time, as an example to us all, it is President Zelenskyy,” President Joyce Jacobsen said. “In awarding this degree to President Zelenskyy, Hobart and William Smith honors not only his courage but also the bravery of all Ukrainians, including those under attack in their country or recently exiled, and those who call upstate New York home.”
HWS said nearby Rochester has the second-largest population of Ukrainian immigrants and those of Ukrainian descent in the U.S. New York City has the most.
“The entire upstate New York region, including Seneca Falls and Syracuse, is home to many Ukrainians, and colleges in this region have been particularly interested in this initiative,” the Colleges said.
HWS said the joint initiative to honor Zelenskyy by conferring multiple honorary degrees is “unprecedented by higher education institutions in North America. This action, Jacobsen and other presidents have stated, signifies the critical responsibility that colleges and universities bear in promoting the tenets of a liberal society such as the unalienable rights of individuals to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”
Over 20 institutions have agreed in principle to participate, subject to their internal processes. They include Keuka College, Bard College, Rochester Institute of Technology, Alfred University, Canisius College, Hilbert College, Le Moyne College, Niagara University, Utica University; and institutions in California, Connecticut, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Utah, Virginia and Canada. Additional colleges and universities continue to sign on to the initiative, HWS noted.
In an article published in Inside Higher Ed titled “A Pile of Honorary Degrees for Zelenskyy,” participating college and university presidents reflect on Zelenskyy’s “example of dauntless leadership” for the Class of 2022. In the article, Jacobsen reflects on the Ukrainian president’s brave example, “that has potentially changed the course of history.”