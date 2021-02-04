GENEVA — Hobart and William Smith Colleges have a little catching up to do when it comes to honoring its graduates.
The classes of 2020 didn’t get a chance to officially celebrate because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but HWS officials vowed they would get their day.
The day is coming. The Colleges will be hosting two in-person commencement ceremonies this spring, one for their 2021 graduates and one for the classes of 2020.
The class of 2021 ceremony on Sunday, May 16 features Carla Hayden, Librarian of Congress, as its commencement speaker. Nominated by President Barack Obama, Hayden was sworn in as the 14th Librarian of Congress on Sept. 14, 2016, becoming the first woman and the first African-American to lead the national library.
She will be given an honorary doctorate, as will Ontario County Public Health Director Mary Beer and Geneva Boys & Girls Club Director Chris Lavin.
Beer has led Ontario County Public Health since 2008, managing disease prevention, health education promotion and community health protection for more than 100,000 residents.
Lavin, a member of the Hobart class of 1981, returned to his hometown in 2015 after a long career in journalism and communications to lead the Boys & Girls Club of Geneva and its Geneva Community Center. Under his leadership, the center has expanded its scope to engage as much of the Geneva community as possible — from youth to senior citizens, through health programs, education and arts and entertainment initiatives.
Hayden also will receive the Colleges’ Elizabeth Blackwell Award for what HWS said is her “groundbreaking accomplishments and dedication to an informed public.”
On Sunday, June 6, the classes of 2020 will be honored, with the Most Rev. Bishop Michael Curry, the presiding bishop and primate of the Episcopal Church — as well as a 1975 Hobart graduate — delivering the commencement address.
Curry will receive an honorary doctorate, as will Margaret “Peggy” Bokan Greenawalt, a member of the William Smith class of 1966 who is a philanthropist and advocate for increased female leadership. An honorary doctor degree is also being delivered to Peter Jemison, an artist, activist and historic site manager of Ganondagan State Historic Site in Victor.